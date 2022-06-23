Brewer Science to Showcase EUV Lithography Innovation at CSTIC 2022

Article By : Brewer Science Inc.

Brewer Science will present a keynote address focused on EUV lithography at CSTIC 2022.

Brewer Science Inc. Senior Technologist Dr. Douglas Guerrero will present the keynote address, “Roles of Underlayers in Novel Patterning for EUV Lithography”, at the China Semiconductor Technology International Conference (CSTIC), one of the largest and the most comprehensive annual semiconductor technology conferences in Asia.

EUV lithography is used to pattern the smallest features in advanced semiconductor devices. The demand for smaller devices with more capabilities requires industry innovation in EUV processes and materials. Additionally, EUV plays a critical role in the evolution of technology and enables the continuous advancement of the semiconductor roadmap, as it provides the capabilities of higher processing power, while using less energy, and providing higher performance. However, one of the biggest challenges facing EUV lithography is material requirements, recognizing the critical role underlayers play in the patterning of EUV lithography. Unlike bottom anti-reflective coatings (BARC), thickness is not limited by wavelength, but rather related to resist and process requirements.

Dr. Guerrero has published over 60 papers in the areas of conducting polymers, BARCs, DSA, and underlayers for EUV lithography, and is an inventor on over 20 US patents. In his keynote address, during the Symposium II: Lithography and Patterning at CSTIC, he will provide information on the device and materials roadmap, as well as answer questions to the most critical questions in the industry, such as the challenges faced by chemically amplified resists (CARs) and underlayers; the role underlayer will play in future patterning; and options for patterning without a CAR.

Additionally, Zhimin Zhu, Senior Scientist at Brewer Science, will be co-chairing the Session II panel, Lithography Materials, within the Symposium II: Lithography and Patterning.

CSTIC will have nine symposiums covering all aspects of semiconductor technology with focus on manufacturing and advanced technology, including detailed manufacturing processes, device design, integration, materials, and equipment, as well as emerging semiconductor technologies, circuit design, and silicon material applications. CSTIC is organized by SEMI and IEEE-EDS, co-organized by IMECAS. The conference is being held from June 14, 2022 through July 12, 2022 and can be accessed online through the SEMI Cloud.