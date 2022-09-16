Brewer Science Showcases Advanced Packaging Innovations at SEMICON Taiwan 2022

Article By : Brewer Science Inc.

Brewer Science is presenting new developments in temporary and permanent bonding material technologies for advanced packaging at SEMICON Taiwan 2022.

Brewer Science Inc. is presenting new developments in temporary and permanent bonding material technologies for advanced packaging at SEMICON Taiwan 2022. Dr. Alvin Lee, Regional Director, at Brewer Science, garners over a decade of diverse experience in the semiconductor industry developing global partnerships to improve next-generation advanced packaging materials.

Dr. Lee is a featured speaker at the SEMICON Taiwan Heterogeneous Integration Global Summit, which focuses on comprehensive high density and automotive heterogeneous integration. His presentation, New Developments in Temporary and Permanent Bonding Material Technologies for Advanced Packaging, will address cost-effective solutions and innovative material technologies that enable advanced wafer-level packaging applications. Materials will be discussed that address the growing challenges in applications requiring thin wafer handling, die attach, high-temperature processing, permanent adhesives, dielectrics, and wafer cleaning.

The presentation will address advanced materials that enable

Collective die-to-wafer hybrid bonding,

Cu/polymer hybrid bonding,

Advancement of temporary bonding/debonding technologies

Brewer Science is also exhibiting at SEMICON Taiwan (Booth J2242). Attendees can visit its booth to connect with a member of its team and explore its advanced packaging solutions. The company is also a proud sponsor of SEMICON Taiwan, providing a Platinum Sponsorship to the Heterogeneous Integration Global Summit. Additionally, Brewer Science is sponsoring the IC Forum and the Gala Dinner.