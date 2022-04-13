BrainChip and SiFive Partner to Deploy AI/ML Technology at the Edge

Article By : BrainChip Holdings Ltd

BrainChip and SiFive have combined their respective technologies to offer chip designers optimized AI/ML compute at the edge.

BrainChip’s Akida is a revolutionary advanced neural networking processor architecture that brings AI to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable, with high performance, ultra-low power, and on-chip learning. SiFive Intelligence solutions, with their highly configurable multi-core, multi-cluster capable design, integrate software and hardware to accelerate AI/ML applications. The integration of BrainChip’s Akida technology and SiFive’s multi-core capable RISC-V processors will provide a highly efficient solution for integrated edge AI compute.

SiFive Intelligence-based processors offer industry leading performance and efficiency for AI and ML workloads. The highly configurable multi-core, multi-cluster capable design has been optimized for the broadest range of applications requiring high-throughput, single-thread performance while under the tightest power and area constraints.

“Employing Akida, BrainChip’s specialized, differentiated AI engine, with high-performance RISC-V processors such as the SiFive Intelligence Series is a natural choice for companies looking to seamlessly integrate an optimized processor to dedicated ML accelerators that are a must for the demanding requirements of edge AI computing,” said Chris Jones, vice president, products at SiFive. “BrainChip is a valuable addition to our ecosystem portfolio”.

BrainChip’s first-to-market neuromorphic processor, Akida, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping AI/ML local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security.

“We are pleased to partner with SiFive and have the opportunity to have our Akida technology integrated with their market-leading product offerings, creating an efficient combination for edge compute,” said Jerome Nadel, BrainChip CMO. “As we expand our ecosystem of portfolio partners, we want to be sure that these relationships are built on complementary technologies, enabling capabilities, and breadth of environments so that we can expand opportunities to as many potential customers as possible. Driving our technology into a SiFive-based subsystem is exactly the type of partnership that meets these goals.”