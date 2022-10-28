BLDC Motor Control Solutions Capable to Operations of Up to 600V

Article By : onsemi

onsemi's ECS640A is a three-phase BLDC motor controller designed for reliable high-voltage operation up to 600V.

onsemi’s latest ecoSpin family of brushless DC (BLDC) motor controllers combine the control and driver functions in a complete system-in-package (SiP) solution to simplifies the development of high-voltage motor control systems in applications such as HVAC, refrigeration and robotics.

The first member of the ecoSpin family to be launched is the ECS640A, a three-phase BLDC motor controller designed for reliable high-voltage operation up to 600V. The small-form-factor ECS640A features a trusted gate driver, Arm Cortex-M0+ microcontroller, three sense amplifiers, three bootstrap diodes and can support either sensored or sensorless motor control architectures.

“The highly integrated solution reduces time to market by eliminating the need for design cycles on applications, simplifying solution reuse when scaling BLDC motor power level requirements,” said Michel De Mey, vice president of the Industrial Solutions Division, onsemi. “Reliability is improved by replacing many of the larger, more complex devices, while at the same time shrinking the PCB routing area by approximately 20% compared to a discrete implementation, to deliver an overall compact solution.”

The integration in a single IC package (10-by-13mm) redefines BLDC motor control performance by optimizing power stage placement and reducing noise. This allows rapid reuse in alternative platforms by simply changing the discrete power devices and updating the software. The reduction in BOM simplifies sourcing challenges stemming from having many different discrete devices.

To optimize performance, the ECS640A supports traditional motor control techniques including trapezoidal and vector control. Advanced commutation algorithms are available on the Cortex M0 platform. These techniques allow for improved control over the motor’s flux and torque over a wide speed range, with as much as a three to five percent improvement in power efficiency.

With a compact system design and user-friendly tools to accelerate the design process, the ECS640A brings new levels of ease-of-use to BLDC motor control.