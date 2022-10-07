Axiomtek Fanless Embedded System Features Flexible Expansion Options

Article By : Axiomtek

Axiomtek has launched the eBOX710A, a highly-scalable fanless embedded system powered by the high-performance 11th/10th generation Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 or Celeron processor (code name: Comet Lake-S) with the Intel H420E chipset.

The IP40-rated embedded box PC is designed to operate reliably in industrial environments with a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to 70°C, vibration endurance for up to 3G and 9VDC to 48VDC power input. The durable eBOX710A comes with one PCIe x4 expansion slot which makes it well-suited for machine learning, deep learning, robotic control, edge computing, and more AIoT applications.

“Axiomtek continues pursuing excellence and innovation in system design. To fulfill the diverse needs of customers and reduce deployment time, the resilient eBOX710A has a flexible I/O window for optional mPCIe-based I/O modules. The scalable embedded system also presents greater expansion capabilities with one PCIe x4 slot and two full-size PCI Express Mini Card slots accompanied by an internal SIM slot. Also, through the M.2 Key B 3050 slot, the eBOX710A supports 5G networks, making it ideal for the 5G-IoT business opportunity,” said Jason Kao, product manager of AIoT Division at Axiomtek. “Dual displays are enabled via two HDMI and DisplayPort++ ports with up to 4K resolution.”

The reliable eBOX710A comes with dual 260-pin DDR4 non-ECC SO-DIMM slots with a total capacity of 64GB. Two 2.5″ SATA HDD drive bays are available for extensive storage needs. The outstanding embedded system comes with rich I/O interfaces, including two RS-232, two RS-232/422/485, five USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, one USB 2.0, four GbE LAN ports, two HDMI ports, and one DisplayPort 1.2 ++. A SIM slot with cover is located on the front panel for easy access. Other interfaces include one power button, one remote switch, one reset button, one AT/ATX quick switch, and five antenna openings. Besides, this powerful computing embedded system supports Windows 11 IoT and Linux operating system and TPM 2.0 for enhancing data and network security.

The eBOX710A will be available November 2022.