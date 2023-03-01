AWS Security Predictions for 2023 and Beyond

Article By : CJ Moses, AWS

With all the moving parts between technology and humans, we have entered a fascinating phase in which it will take the right mix of both to help define the future of cloud security.

Editor’s Note: The following are the key highlights of AWS’s e-book, CJ Moses’ Security Predictions for 2023 and Beyond.

Cloud services can be used almost anywhere on the planet and now we’re headed to space—AWS currently serves customers from 27 regions globally and, with Project Kuiper, we’re sending a satellite constellation into orbit that will provide fast, affordable broadband to unserved and underserved communities worldwide. The broad use of the cloud means data is being stored in the cloud at an exponential rate. In 2020, people created 1.7MB of data every second and some projections say that 463 exabytes of data will be created in 2025.

Simultaneously, the burgeoning reliance on the cloud and data has placed a heavier demand on organizations to hire and invest in skilled people to help these organizations accelerate their cloud journey. As businesses push to innovate quickly, it is clear that securing this data will be critical to their continued growth and the evolution of the cloud.

With all these moving parts between technology and humans, we’ve entered a fascinating phase in which it will take the right mix of both to help define the future of cloud security. As we look to the future, we know that automation will be key to remove undifferentiated heavy lifting for our customers, so they can continue making the right decisions about how to stay secure in the cloud and respond faster to a possible security event.

The following are our perspectives and predictions on where security is headed in 2023 and beyond.

1. Security will be integral to everything organizations do

Increasing threats and risks will continue driving a shift to the cloud, where security will be built into everything organizations do. Organizations will shift to continuous security and compliance, creating an environment where it’s easier to make the right security decisions early in their digital transformation, enabled by the proliferation of automated security services and tooling.

2. Diversity will help address the continued security talent gap

As the scale of the cloud grows, the need for security professionals will grow along with it. Diversity is a big part of the solution to this problem, and we believe that organizations that prioritize hiring people with diverse educational and career backgrounds, people who are neurodiverse, people from different cultures, and so on, will outperform in security compared to those that don’t.

3. Automation driven by AI/ML will enable stronger security

Machine learning and artificial intelligence will add a critical layer of automation to cloud security. AI/ML will help augment developers’ workstreams, helping them create more reliable code and drive continuous security improvement.

4. People will drive greater data protection investment

Data protection continues to be top of mind for AWS customers and people around the globe, especially as the amount of data created continues to grow exponentially. With that level of growth, we expect to see more data protection legislation, greater investment in data protection and associated programs, and a shift toward automation.

5. More advanced forms of multi-factor authentication will become pervasive

By moving toward more biometric and multimodal forms of authentication, the future of MFA will combine impregnable security with usability, ensuring that users have a frictionless experience while improving their security posture.

6. Quantum computing will benefit security

Quantum computing may not be top-of-mind for everyone yet, but it is gradually advancing, and quantum-safe security is advancing with it in the form of cryptography.

AWS is already at work, preparing for a post-quantum world. In the long run, we expect quantum computing to help make things more secure, but for now, organizations should make sure they’re using the latest encryption methods to protect their data.

As we’ve seen, further cloud expansion is inevitable as organizations become digital. We believe security will become the center of everything organizations do, creating a culture of security. In this culture, every employee becomes a security owner who can positively impact the security of the organization and the practice of security will be a collective, continuous pursuit fueled by technology innovation and diverse people. These factors will influence an overall perception shift about security for both organizations and individuals, where security will be viewed as a business and innovation driver, rather than seen as the department of “no” upholding a set of IT obligations. AWS and our customers continue to be at the forefront of a shifting cloud security landscape, providing the foundational innovation, use cases, and best practices to help position security as core to future innovation in both business and technology.

To download the e-book, visit https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/security/new-ebook-cj-moses-security-predictions-in-2023-and-beyond/.

About the Author

CJ Moses is the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of AWS.