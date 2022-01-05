AV LINK to Showcase Latest 4K/8K Products at ISE 2022

Article By : AV LINK

AV LINK will showcase its latest 4K/8K Products at ISE 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

AV LINK, a pioneering designer and manufacturer of cutting-edge 4K and 8K video processing, will showcase its MaitreView 8KPro, HS-1614W (8K/60Hz HDMI Distribution Amplifier), HRM-1641W (8K/60Hz HDMI Switcher), and MaitreView 4KLite at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2022 event in Barcelona, Spain, from February 1–4, 2022. AV LINK will be in Booth 5K105. Other products to be exhibited include the MaitreView 4KPro, the IPS(4K/60Hz AV over IP) series powered by SDVoE, and HDM-3EXCU, UltraHD4K /KVM (HDBaseT 3.0) & USB 2.0 Extender-100M(PoC). MaitreView 8KPro is a seamless-switching 8K/60Hz HDMI multi-window video processor. You can show all information on two screens in any way you like and anywhere you want. Its core engine is powered by the advanced 8K video processing algorithm driving on FPGA. All inputs and outputs support 8K/60Hz 4:2:0 (48Gbps bandwidth) resolutions. Real-time Drag & Drop deploys information from four inputs in any size and position to display on two outputs. This product offers 4x HDMI inputs and 2x HDMI outputs with independent four-splitter layouts on each output. 【Webinar】Infineon microcontrollers - Traveo II and PSoC 4

The HS-1614W, an 8K/60Hz HDMI distribution amplifier, is available in sizes up to four outputs and is ideal for applications that require a reliable distribution of a single HDMI source signal to various displays. Its resolutions are up to 8K/60Hz at 4:2:0 chroma sampling and support data rates up to 40Gbps. HS-1614W is also equipped with EDID (Extended display identification data) management by dip switch.

The HRM-1641W, an 8K/60Hz HDMI switcher, supports four inputs and one output. Its video resolutions are up to 48Gbps FRL – 8K/60Hz 4:2:0 chroma sampling and the audio functionality includes S/PDIF & 3.5mm AUX. The control options of the switcher include control via the front panel source button, RS-232, or IR.

Meanwhile, the MaitreView 4KLite displays up to four 4K/60Hz sources and not only makes the most of the visual space on screens to enhance collaborations and accelerate decision making but also helps professionals accurately interpret the details of high-quality images. Easy to use, plug and play comes as standard and use a web GUI, RS-232, IR(remote control included), or front panel buttons for switching up to six default multi-window and single-window modes. This cost-effective product also supports a third-party API for the connectivity of any controller, and then, assists in creating a customized user interface.

For more information, visit www.avlinksystem.com or email sales@cctch.com.tw to make an appointment at the show (Booth 5K105).