AV LINK to Launch 8K/60Hz HDMI Switcher

AV LINK will launch the HRM-1641W HDMI switcher at the upcoming ISE 2022 event in Barcelona, Spain.

AV LINK, a pioneering designer and manufacturer of cutting-edge 4K and 8K video processing, will launch the HRM-1641W, an 8K/60Hz switcher with four HDMI video inputs and one HDMI output at the upcoming Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2022 event in Barcelona, Spain, from February 1–4, 2022.

HRM-1641W supports video resolution up to 48Gbps FRL – 8K/60Hz 4:2:0 and audio functionality includes S/PDIF and 3.5mm AUX. The control options of the switcher include control via the front panel source button, RS-232, or IR (remote control included).

Other products to be showcased include the MaitreView 8KPro, HS-1614W (8K/60Hz HDMI Distribution Amplifier), MaitreView 4KLite, the IPS(4K/60Hz AV over IP) series powered by SDVoE, and HDM-3EXCU, UltraHD4K /KVM (HDBaseT 3.0) and USB 2.0 Extender-100M (PoC).

AV LINK will be in Booth 5K105.

For more information, visit www.avlinksystem.com or email sales@cctch.com.tw.