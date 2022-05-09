AV LINK Showcases 8K Products and SDVoE’s AV-over-IP Solutions at ISE 2022 and InfoComm 2022

Article By : AV LINK

AV LINK will exhibit its 8K Product Family at this week's Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2022 and InfoComm 2022 events.

AV LINK will exhibit its MaitreView 8KPro, HS-1614W (8K/60Hz HDMI Distribution Amplifier), HRM-1641W (8K/60Hz HDMI Switcher), MaitreView 4KPro, MaitreView 4KLite, the IPS series (4K/60Hz AV over IP) powered by SDVoE and certified by NETGEAR, and HDM-3EXCU, UltraHD4K /KVM (HDBaseT 3.0) and USB 2.0 Extender-100M(PoC), at the upcoming Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2022 (May 10–13) and InfoComm 2022 (June 4–10) events.

MaitreView 8KPro is an 8K HDMI multi-window video processor. Professionals and decision makers can make the most of the visual space to accelerate decision making and zero-latency switching displays real-time information from multiple sources. Drag & Drop deploys information from 4 inputs in any size and position to display on 2 outputs. HS-1614W, an 8K/60Hz HDMI distribution amplifier, is available in sizes up to 4 outputs, and HRM-1641W, an 8K/60Hz HDMI switcher, supports up to 4 inputs.

AV LINK’s 8K Product Family

MaitreView 4KPro and MaitreView 4KLite deliver superior performance through Xilinx Kintex UltraScale family FPGA devices and contribute to customers when helping collaborative meetings and enhancing productivity – achieving digital transformation. Both of them support uncompressed 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 and seamless switching. Besides, independently display different videos on 2 screens to meet the flexibility in most conferencing and collaborative scenarios.

“With MaitreView™ 4KPro, we can have 5 different videos and files displayed simultaneously. We can also jump back and forth and put layers on top. The system helps save 50% of the time compared with before,” said Benson Hsu, general manager of Dong Hua Building Materials.

IPS devices (4K/60Hz AV over IP) powered by SDVoE and certified by NETGEAR provide one of the most advanced IP Streaming solutions on the market. IPS devices support 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 and zero latency for mission-critical applications like hospitality, industry, transportation, entertainment venues, esports, retail, house of worship, education, and healthcare, to name a few.

The team of Matrix Intertrade, the technical representative of Thailand-based serviced apartment Yu Residence Sriracha, said, “AV LINK’s APIs help us integrate IPS devices with the existing environmental control system and transport the video to multiple meeting rooms and event spaces. AV LINK helps us achieve more and at a lower cost, and the after-sales services are immediate and incredible.”

HDM-3EXCU, UltraHD4K /KVM (HDBaseT 3.0) & USB 2.0 Extender, extends 8K and uncompressed 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 signals up to 100m. A local loop helps the staff in the control room to monitor real-time streaming audio and video remotely, saving time by avoiding going to and back from the on-site venue. AV LINK’s excellent technical capability accomplishes a compact size design (107.2-by-69-by-20mm /4.2-by-2.7-by-0.8in) for easy installations.

Visit AV LINK’s official website at www.avlinksystem.com for more products or booth to make an appointment at the shows (Booth 5K105 at ISE and Booth W1547 at InfoComm).

AV LINK will be at Booth 5K105 at ISE 2022 and at Booth W1547 at InfoComm 2022.

About the Booth Viewing Steps:

Please register to attend ISE and InfoComm as AV LINK’s guests for free at iseurope.org (invitation code: KS0XALDH) Move to http://infocomm22.nvytes.co/ic22/inv/CCT840.html, and using the invitation code: CCT840.

About AV LINK

Since 1988, AV LINK has been a professional provider in the Pro AV industry with the expertise of 4K and 8K video processing algorithm driving on FPGA. In an ever-changing industry, AV LINK continues to do its best to serve customers and inspire the market. AV LINK has been engineering the most comprehensive and innovative products for various applications like hospitality, industry, transportation, entertainment venues, e-sports, retail, house of worship, education, healthcare, corporate, government, etc. For more information, please visit www.avlinksystem.com