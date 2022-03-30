AV LINK Releases Multi-window Video Processor Family Featuring Xilinx Kintex UltraScale Devices

Article By : AV Link Group Ltd

AV Link's 8K/60Hz and 4K/60Hz multi-window video processors are powered by Xilinx's Kintex UltraScale family devices.

Engineers at AV Link Group Ltd enabled 8K/60Hz and 4K/60Hz multi-window video processors to quickly debut in the market because of an advanced platform design powered by Xilinx Inc.’s Kintex UltraScale family devices. Offering superior performance and features, MaitreView 8KPro, MaitreView 4KPro, and MaitreView 4KLite contribute to customers when helping collaborative meetings and enhancing productivity—achieving digital transformation.

4K/60Hz is the mainstream. 8K/60Hz is a trend in the future. The existing ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) cannot meet the needs of the potential customers. With building innovative Pro A/V equipment, AV LINK is always looking for ways to optimize the products and bring value to customers. AV LINK is interested in growing the next-generation video processors market share—targeting mission-critical applications including entertainment venues, e-sports, retail, house of worship, education, healthcare, corporate, government, etc.

AV LINK expected the new product line to deliver a glitch-free switch between 2 displayed input videos. It represents switching between images of shown videos without any black frame or distortion over output screens. Additionally, the company anticipated the new product line to support scaling up and down for resizing different regions. This innovative product line would be much more forward-thinking and higher-value than other related products provided by competitors.

AV LINK’s Multi-window Video Processor Family Features Xilinx Devices

Ramesh Iyer, Senior Director, Pro AV & Broadcast vertical markets at Xilinx, said, “Xilinx based solutions have a very strong footprint in the pro AV and broadcast markets. With the industry’s leading architecture and 8K-ready video IP connectivity and video processing, the Kintex UltraScale devices are critical to delivering the superior performance and value offered by AV LINK’s next-generation multi-window video processor family.”

“The engineering team at AV LINK selected to implement the entire product line of a multi-window video processor with Xilinx’s Kintex® UltraScale™ family. This offered cost-effective FPGA-based solutions with extraordinary performance”, said Burt Lee, AV LINK’s vice president. According to pioneering Xilinx FPGA architectures, we implemented seamless-switching between different windows and enabled our engineers to produce a prototype rapidly and allowed the company to debut a full product line to market as soon as we could”, he explained.

MaitreView 8KPro and MaitreView 4KPro are seamless-switching 8K/60Hz and 4K/60Hz HDMI multi-window video processors. Customers can show all information on 2 screens in any way they like and anywhere they want. Their core engines are powered by the advanced 8K/4K video processing algorithm driving on Xilinx FPGA. Real-time Drag & Drop deploys information from 4 inputs in any size and position to display on 2 outputs.

MaitreView 8KPro – 8K/60Hz HDMI Multi-WindowVideo Processor

MaitreView 4KPro – 4K/60Hz HDMI Multi-WindowVideo Processor

MaitreView 4KLite displays up to four 4K/60Hz sources and not only makes the most of the visual space on screens to enhance collaborations and accelerate decision making but also helps professionals accurately interpret the details of high-quality images. Easy to use, plug and play comes as standard and use a web GUI, IR(remote control included), or front panel buttons for switching up to 6 default multi-window and single-window modes.

MaitreView 4KLite – 4K/60Hz HDMI Multi-WindowVideo Processor

About AV LINK

Since 1988, AV LINK has been a professional provider in the pro AV industry with the expertise of 4K and 8K video processing algorithm driving on FPGA. In an ever-changing industry, AV LINK continues to do its best to serve customers and inspire the market. AV LINK has been engineering the most comprehensive and innovative products for various applications including hospitality, industry, transportation, entertainment venues, esports, retail, house of worship, education, healthcare, corporate, government, etc. For more information, please visit www.avlinksystem.com to contact us.