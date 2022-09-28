Automotive IC Market Share Seen Rising to 10% by 2026

Article By : IC Insights

Market share gains are forecast to continue for the auto segment, with an 8.5% share expected this year and 9.9% share by the year 2026.

The automotive IC market share has steadily increased since 1998, growing from 4.7% of total IC sales that year to 7.4% in 2021. According to IC Insights’ 3Q Update to the 2022 McClean Report, market share gains are forecast to continue for the auto segment, with an 8.5% share expected this year and 9.9% share by the year 2026.

At the heart of this growth are the myriad number of new sensors, analog devices, controllers, and optoelectronics being incorporated into most new vehicles. Moreover, the rise of hybrid and all-electric vehicle sales worldwide is adding to this forecast growth.

In a report released by Automotive News, a sharp increase in electric vehicle (EV) sales in the first three months of 2022 raised the EV share of new car sales in the U.S. to approximately 5%. Of the approximately 250 million cars and light-duty trucks in the U.S., it is estimated that only 1% are electric, but interest and sales continue to grow.

These factors are expected to result in the automotive market registering the strongest 2021-2026 CAGR of any of the major end-use segments at 13.4% (Figure 2). Given its relatively small size, however, the high growth in the automotive IC segment is not expected to be enough to significantly lift the growth rate of the total IC industry over the next five years.

Online Virtual Events - EAC 2022 (Oct. 18-20) Expo booth: New products & solutions, whitepaper downloads, reference designs, videos Conference sessions: Internet of Things (IoT)

Supply Chain Automotive Electronics

Wave of Wireless Register, join the conference, and visit the booths for a chance to win great prizes. REGISTER NOW