Automotive-compliant Precision Op-Amps Aimed at Different Signal Frequency Scenarios

Article By : Diodes Inc.

Diodes' new precision op-amps are designed to address the need for advanced signal conditioning in modern automotive designs.

Diodes Inc. has launched two precision operational amplifiers (op-amps) aimed at different signal frequency scenarios to address the need for advanced signal conditioning in modern automotive designs.

The low signal-to-noise ratio characteristics of the DIODES AS2376Q mean it is optimized for high frequency usage, such as in on-board chargers (OBCs), DC-DC converters, battery management system (BMS) implementations, pumps, airbags, position sensors and occupancy detection systems. The minimal quiescent current exhibited by DIODES AS2333Q, launched in August, make it highly suited to addressing functions that continue even when the vehicle is inactive.

A 5.5MHz bandwidth enables the AS2376Q op-amp to handle 50kHz signals without significant loss of signal accuracy. Its low input noise density (7.5nV/√Hz) and 0.8µVpp frequency noise, coupled with rail-rail output, result in enhanced signal integrity. With 5μV (typical) offset voltage, the AS2376Q supports a wide dynamic range. Supply voltages from 2.2V to 5.5V are accepted, enabling greater design-in flexibility.

The AS2333Q op-amp has a quiescent current of just 12μA on each amplifier channel that allows it to be used in systems that have to remain live at all times. Excellent common-mode rejection ratio (CMRR) across its rail-rail input range coupled with near-zero drift over time and temperature provide long-term signal accuracy in wide common-mode rail precision applications. Its 1.8V to 5.5V supply voltage enables it to operate from 3.3V and 5V automotive rails.

Supplied in the SO-8 package, the AS2376Q and AS2333Q are qualified to AEC-Q100 Grade 1, are manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities, and support PPAP documentation.