ATOP Systems Awarded IEC 62443-4-1 Certification with the Assistance of Bureau Veritas

Article By : Bureau Veritas

ATOP Technologies has successfully obtained IEC 62443-4-1 certification this year, with the assistance of Bureau Veritas.

As a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification standards, Bureau Veritas focuses on providing added-value services to their clients supported by a global network and comprehensive portfolio of services including cybersecurity solutions. ATOP Technologies, one of the leading companies in industrial communications and networking, has successfully obtained the IEC 62443-4-1 certification this year, with the assistance of Bureau Veritas.

Pascal Le-Ray, General Manager of Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services, Technology Products Taiwan, pointed out that Taiwanese companies have always been export-oriented. Hence, their products must meet the requirements of foreign customers.

In recent years, incidents of OT cyberattacks have been prevailing. Therefore, global industry players have been paying more and more attention to information security. Under this situation, Taiwanese manufacturers must first obtain certification for their products before grasping the corresponding business opportunities in smart manufacturing. Le-Ray said his company is pleased to have this opportunity supporting ATOP Technologies to obtain the IEC 62443-4-1 certification, as it certainly demonstrates their commitment to adhere to the strictest standard of industrial cybersecurity.

In response to the rapid changes of cyber threats, security countermeasure becomes the crucial key to success for manufacturers and system integrators. The major points of implementation focuses on establishing cybersecurity assessment, enhancing the competence, and developing practical safety products or systems in order to strengthen the company’s competitiveness in the global market. As a global leader, Bureau Veritas supports its clients in protecting their systems, assets, products and supply chains from cyber risk. Bureau Veritas provides a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity assessment services covering the electronics, automotive and wireless industries.

Civic Wu, Technical Director at ATOP Technologies, asserted that OT cybersecurity has always been a top priority in ATOP’s research and development. Obtaining the IEC 62443-4-1 certification is not only a positive response to the growing number of customers who request international standard compliance for their equipment, but also a commitment to supply reliable quality products. IEC 62443-4-1 compliance starts from introducing the standard into existing product development cycles, and the related processes, cybersecurity requirements, planning, and maintenance are time and labor consuming. Yet in the age of Industry 4.0 and IIoT, cybersecurity is definitely not an issue to be overlooked—investment in this area is both necessary and worthwhile.

During the certification process itself, Bureau Veritas provided ATOP with valuable assistance in task progress planning, as well as counsel for implementing complex standard details. ATOP was able to complete a strong cybersecurity program that is in line with international standards and interlinked from procedures to their design, implementation, and maintenance, each with their own means to address specific risks and threats. With this certified program, ATOP ensures overall product life cycle security to help customers achieve projects having strict security demands.

