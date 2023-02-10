ASUKA Taps Exosite and Infineon for CO2 Monitoring Cloud System

Article By : Exosite

ASUKA leveraged Infineon's PAS technology and Exosite's ExoSense to make CO2 sensing and cloud data processing easier.

ASUKA Autotronics & Smart Sensing Inc. has cooperated with Infineon Technologies and Exosite to launch its Indoor CO 2 Monitoring Cloud System, which is targeted at smart buildings, industrial workplace monitoring, smart agriculture, and other related use cases. The solution helps enterprises to swiftly establish an indoor air quality monitoring system that meets the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) regulations, and add value to the system integrators’ IoT service.

Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) is a colorless and odorless gas emitted by human activities. It is the most critical indicator of indoor air quality. The CO 2 level of outdoor fresh air is around 400 ppm, while the CO 2 level of a well-ventilated office is about 600-800 ppm. If people are exposed to high CO 2 levels (more than 1000 ppm) for a period of time, the CO 2 itself can cause headache, dizziness, nausea and other symptoms.

Governments around the world are developing ventilation guidelines and regulations that should maintain a comfortable environment (such as schools, hospitals, shopping malls, working facilities, etc.) for most occupants. Taiwan EPA framed the “Indoor Air Quality Management Act ” that regulates certain premises owners to measure, announce, and keep records of CO 2 concentration for inspection every two years.

ASUKA leverages Infineon and Exosite

ASUKA KP-201 is a high-sensitive, system-level CO 2 sensing module by utilizing Infineon’s PAS technology CO 2 sensing IC, microcontrollers, and Wi-Fi. It is capable of measuring the indoor air quality every minute and uploading the sensor data via Wi-Fi to Exosite’s ExoSense, a condition monitoring cloud application that provides visualizations and operational insights. The IoT data is securely stored in Exosite’s IoT software platform and can also be accessed by ASUKA mobile APP.

“We have made the two important things, CO 2 sensing and cloud data processing, easier,” said Dr. Ron Hu, President of ASUKA Autotronics. “Because ASUKA’s system-level CO 2 sensing module KP-201W has been successfully integrated with Exosite ExoSense and other well-known public cloud platforms, its sensing data can be easily and quickly sent to the cloud without editing any code, achieving a painless plug-n-play IoT system.”

The next step

Hu said that the next product will be a system-level module integrating Infineon’s CO 2 sensing IC and 60GHz mmWave radar sensor. The mmWave radar can capture subtle movement of people and vehicles. It can be used in smart homes, smart buildings, security monitoring etc. Thanks to its low power consumption, mmWave radar can be used to control electronic appliances to achieve the goal of energy saving and environmental sustainability. The new product will be also compatible with Exosite ExoSense condition monitoring cloud application.