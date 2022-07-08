ASRock NUC 1200 BOX/iBOX 1200 Series Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core for Leading-edge AI BOX Applications

Article By : ASRock Industrial

ASRock's NUC 1200 BOX /iBOX 1200 Series is enabled by 12th Generation Intel Core Processors for AI accelerations across industries.

ASRock Industrial presents the leading-edge NUC 1200 BOX /iBOX 1200 Series enabled by 12th Generation Intel Core Processors (Alder Lake-P) for AI accelerations across industries. Featuring performance hybrid architecture up to 12 cores/16 threads and Intel Iris Xe Architecture up to 96 graphics execution units, the Series is ready to carry out high-caliber AI inference capabilities at 4.15 TFLOPS and 8.29 TOPS with Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit.

On top of rich IOs connectivity in compact size, the Series enhance video streams inference with higher intensity AI pipeline performance and drive up to 2.77x faster in GPU image classification inference performance compared to 11th Gen Intel Core processors for next-level AI BOX applications in smart retail, video security, factory automation, healthcare transformation, smart transportation, and much more.

iBOX 1200 Series for AI BOX in Embedded/Industrial Usages

The fanless iBOX 1200 Series include models iBOX-1265UE/iBOX-1245UE/iBOX-1215UE, powered by the 12th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3 Processors (Alder Lake-P) to bring high AI inference performance with Intel Iris Xe graphics and two DDR4 3200MHz SO-DIMM up to 64GB of memory support. The Series provide rich IOs connectivity via dual Intel 2.5 Gigabit LAN with vPro/AMT support (iBOX-1265UE/iBOX-1245UE), six USB 3.2 Gen2, two USB 2.0, one COM (RS-232), and dual storages with one M.2 Key M (2242/2260/2280) and one SATA 3.0, plus one M.2 Key E (2230) for Wi-Fi connection. For more engaging visual experience, there are quad-displays support through one HDMI 2.0b and three DP 1.4a (2 over Type C) at 4096×2160@60Hz maximum resolution. Other key features include TPM 2.0 onboard and 19V/90W Power Adaptor, condensing maximum capability in the compact size of 171.8-by-109.45-by-50.05mm (LxWxH) for expanded AI BOX applications in embedded, industrial, and Edge computing.

NUC BOX 1200 Series for Gaming, Business, and AI BOX Applications

The NUC BOX 1200 Series with models NUC BOX-1260P/NUC BOX-1240P/NUC BOX-1220P provide significant upgrades in computing power and graphics through 12th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3 Processors (Alder Lake P). Designed for optimized AI applications in a compact casing- 117.5 x 110.0 x 47.85mm (LxWxH), the Series include dual Intel 2.5 Gigabit LAN for high-speed connectivity, five USB 3.2 Gen2, one SATA 3, and one M.2 Key M (2242/2260/2280) for storage. What’s more, quad-displays with one HDMI 2.0b and three DP 1.4a (two via Type C) with 4096×2160@60Hz maximum resolution for excellent visual support. There are flexible expansion slots- two 260-pin SO-DIMM DDR4 3200MHz up to 64GB of memory slots, and one M.2 Key E (2230) slot bundled with Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 module. In addition, they also support flexible power design 12V~19V DC-in and 19V/90W Power Adapter plus TPM 2.0 onboard for enhanced security. The NUC BOX 1200 Series are designed for gaming, business, and AI BOX applications, such as kiosk, interactive signage, and video security with increasing AI-driven use cases.

“With the growth of Edge AI across industries, following the time-to-market, ASRock Industrial is bringing the NUC 1200 BOX/iBOX 1200 Series enabled by 12th Generation Intel Core,” said James Lee, President of ASRock Industrial. “The new Series provide upgraded CPU and GPU performance with 96 graphics execution units in a combination of OpenVINO for excellent AI inference capability that can be applied to a wide range of AI BOX use cases, accelerating customer’s development and implementation of AI applications.”

