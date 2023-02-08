ASRock Mini PCs Based on AMD Ryzen 7000U-Series

Article By : ASRock Industrial

ASRock Industrial has launched the 4X4 BOX 7000/D5 Series Mini PCs powered by AMD Ryzen 7000U-Series APUs with up to 8 Zen 3+ cores.

Featuring maximum dual DDR5 4800MHz memory up to 64GB, the 4X4 BOX 7000/D5 Series bring about performance enhancement through unleashing higher standards of power, speed, and energy efficiency. Now poised with enriched IOs and expansions, the Series also provide quad-display outputs of up to 8K outstanding graphics with one HDMI 2.1, three DisplayPort 1.4a, and five USB ports, including two USB4 for versatile connectivity. Moreover, dual storages with one SATA 3.0, one M.2 Key M, plus dual LAN ports up to 2.5 Gigabit, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 are supported for reliable communications.

The unleashed features make this Series the leading choice for a wide range of top-notch applications such as gaming, entertainment, content creation, office productivity, business, and AIoT use cases.

AMD Ryzen 7000 U-Series APUs and the first DDR5 support

Powered by AMD Ryzen 7 7735Uand Ryzen 5 7535U, ASRock Industrial presents the 4X4 BOX 7000/D5 Series selections: 4X4 BOX-7735U/D5 and 4X4 BOX-7535U/D5. Featuring up to 8 Zen 3+ cores and next-generation AMD Radeon Graphics, the Series guarantee optimal power, speed, and performance upgrades.

The 4X4 BOX 7000/D5 Series showcase the very first dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz SO-DIMM memory up to 64GB with new features that unleash effortless multitasking abilities for higher performance, lower power consumption, and more robust data integrity for future computing.

Quad-display up to 8K, USB4, and dual LAN up to 2.5G

The 4X4 BOX 7000/D5 Series support dual Realtek LAN ports up to 2.5 Gigabit and one 1 Gigabit with DASH function for remote management, plus Intel® Wi-Fi 6E support of 6GHz band and Bluetooth 5.2 to enable smooth real-time communications. For connections, the Series are equipped with two USB4 (Type C), one USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type A), and two USB 2.0.

With quad-display outputs up to 8K and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, the Series support one HDMI 2.1 holding up to 7680×4320@60Hz and three DisplayPort 1.4a (two from Type C) holding 4096×2160@60Hz for you to enjoy uncompromised graphics. In addition, the expansion of dual storages support one SATA 3.0 and one M.2 Key M (2242/2260/2280) with PCIe Gen4 x4. There is also TPM 2.0 onboard for enhanced security support of Windows 11 upgrade, plus VESA mounting to easily mount your Mini PC and save space.

The Series unleash incredible speed and power in the compact size of 110.0 x 117.5 x 47.85mm with fanned barebone, making them exceptionally easy to be carried around.

Unleashed new potentials

The new 4X4 BOX 7000/D5 Series powered by AMD Ryzen 7000U-Series APUs are here to unleash the advanced potentials in power and speed that you have been waiting for. Featuring next-generation DDR5 4800MHz memory, USB4 in conjunction with up to 8K quad-display, dual LANs up to 2.5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and dual storages support.

This time, the compact Mini PCs provide greater energy efficiency for reduced environmental impact and operation costs, higher power, and faster speed in high-end gaming, content creation, office productivity, business, and AIoT applications.

To learn more about ASRock Industrial’s 4X4 BOX 7000/D5 Series with AMD Ryzen 7000U-Series APUs, feel free to visit these product pages or contact ASRock at here.