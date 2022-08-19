AspenCore to Hold Inaugural Electronics Asia Conference

Article By : EETimes Asia

EAC 2022 will highlight the key players and latest technology developments in the electronics and semiconductor industry in Asia.

Electronics and semiconductors form the fundamental pillar of all technology developments and innovations that are changing the way we work, live, and play. From the latest gadgets such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables, to the advances in transportation and mobility; from the next-generation medical devices and equipment that enable remote patient monitoring and care, to high-performance computing and cloud technologies; electronics and semiconductors are the key building blocks enabling progress the world over.

According to International Data Corp. (IDC), global semiconductor revenue is expected to reach $661 billion in 2022, up by 13.7% year-over-year. While industry demand was driven by the industrial and automotive industries in 2021, growth applications continue to be from 5G phones, game consoles, wireless access points, datacenters, and wearables, which, IDC expects, will continue growing in 2022.

Market analyst BlueWeave Consulting notes that the Asia Pacific region, which dominated the global semiconductors market in 2021, is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate from 2022 to 2028, mainly driven by the surge in the adoption of high-end devices and growing demand for consumer electronics.

And it is the ecosystem of semiconductor device makers, equipment manufacturers, and raw materials suppliers, with the support of the academe and government institutions, that are enabling these technological innovations.

To put the spotlight on the key players and latest technology developments in the electronics and semiconductor industry, AspenCore, the publisher of EETimes Asia, EETimes India, and EDN Asia, will be holding the inaugural Electronics Asia Conference (EAC) from October 18–20, 2022.

The three-day event will feature a virtual conference and exhibition, highlighting the latest technology trends, innovations and developments, and strategies to help the electronics and semiconductor industry stakeholders navigate the challenges, take advantage of, and build new opportunities in the current global manufacturing landscape.

This year’s conference will focus on Internet of Things (IoT), automotive electronics, wireless technologies, and the supply chain.

Confirmed companies presenting at the event include Arm, Arrow Electronics, Cadence Design Systems Inc., Chip 1 Exchange, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, MosChip Technologies Ltd, Mouser Electronics, Rohde & Schwarz, Silicon Laboratories Inc., SMITH, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments Inc.

For more information and to register, visit https://ve.eetasia.com/EAC2022.