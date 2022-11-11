ASMPT Opens Joint Customer Advocacy Center for IC and Electronics Manufacturing in Vietnam

In his opening speech, Ng underlined the special potential of the Vietnam market regarding the steadily increasing global demand for silicon and electronics.

“Vietnam is positioning itself well to serve the global market, being home to many thriving local and international companies in the high-tech manufacturing space. The new Vietnam customer advocacy center we are officially opening today brings together both our Semiconductor and SMT Solutions teams under one roof, providing an ASMPT ‘one-stop’ location for all our solutions and for all our customers in Vietnam,” says Ng.

After thanking the ASMPT Vietnam team for the strong performance over the years and the transformation into a widely known and well-respected solution partner for customers in all areas of semiconductor and SMT manufacturing in Vietnam, Ng concluded with a clear commitment to the Vietnamese market: “Your business is in good hands with us, and we will continue serving you well. ASMPT is here in Vietnam to be a strong partner and resource for you, our customers.”

Industry competence: Sales, service and support

Vietnam is a production base for semiconductor and SMT companies from all around the world. The ASMPT team in Hanoi does not only support the Hanoi region but also Vietnam as a whole, directly and together with its large, experienced partner network, being always ready to support its customers, no matter where they are located.

The SEMI business segment differentiates itself by leveraging cutting edge technologies that help customer achieve competitive edge and faster time-to-market. It offers a diverse product range from bonding to molding and trim and form to the integration of these activities into completed in-line systems for the microelectronics, semiconductor, photonics, and optoelectronics industries. SEMI provides a comprehensive suite of solutions that satisfies customer needs for performance, reliability, and value.

The SMT business segment works closely together with customers and partners towards the Integrated Smart Factory by providing industry-leading solutions: Not only best-in-class hardware equipment, but also the Smart Shopfloor Management Suite WORKS and the highly acclaimed modular, flexible, and vendor-independent Open Automation concept. The team also progresses after-sales services towards the digital world with ASMPT’s Service 4.0 initiative: Remote Smart Factory, Webshop, ASMPT Academy, Factory Equipment Center and much more. The after-sales capability is enhanced by a training and demo center, head care services, spare parts room and bonded warehouse.

Uniquely armed with the in-house expertise of both semiconductor and SMT technologies and processes, ASMPT leverages on the leading positions of both segments to further the development of solutions in tandem with needs bring about by the continuous advancement of semiconductor and SMT manufacturing processes.