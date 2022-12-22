Artery Technology Simplifies MCU Applications Development

Article By : Stephen Las Marias

PC Lee of Artery Technology discusses his company's 32-bit MCUs and what makes these solutions unique in the market.

PC Lee, Sales Director at Artery Technology Co., discusses with EE Times Asia Editor Stephen Las Marias about his company’s 32-bit MCUs and how these devices help customers in developing their applications.

He also talks about their technology development trends, what developments to expect from the company, the opportunities they are seeing, as well as outlook for the coming year.

Watch the video interview below:

