ARTERY Tech MCU AT32F435/437 Earns Best MCU/Driver IC of the Year Award

Article By : ARTERY Tech

ARTERY Tech’s AT32F435/437 MCU series was awarded with the Best MCU of the Year for its excellent performance and strong market recognition at the EE Awards Asia 2022 event held on December 8 in Taipei, Taiwan. Hank Du, product and marketing director at ARTERY, accepted the award at the ceremony.

Now in its second year, EE Awards Asia, organized by AspenCore, honors the innovation, creativity, and contributions of Asia’s engineering community that have made a difference in the way we work, live, and communicate over the past year. As one of the most anticipated events in semiconductor and electronics industries, EE Awards Asia has gathered more than 400 entries from 137 companies around the world this year. There were five major EE Awards Asia categories, with a total of 22 sub-categories: Start-Up Award, Product Award, Spotlight Award, Company Award and People Award.

ARTERY Tech has been devoted to R&D to cope with the market competition and meet customer needs, and gradually stood out from counterparts. The award-winning product AT32F435/437 MCU quickly became the preferred choice for diverse applications after its release for high and reliable performance. It is powered 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4 and runs up to 288MHz, with 4032kB Flash and 512kB SRAM. It is also designed with rich peripherals, including 2xOTG, 2xQSPI, 8xUART, 2xCAN, 4xSPI/I2S, and 3x high-speed ADC engines (5.33Msps), which is suitable for higher order and complex operations.

In addition, this product integrates digital video parallel interface (DVP) to capture the parallel data output from CMOS video camera, and incorporates XMC for the extension of SDRAM, SRAM and PSRAM to meet customer requirements for visual image, audio and touch operations. Furthermore, AT32F437 MCU is also compatible with IEEE-802.3 10/100 Mbps Ethernet network controller, which helps to reduce device cost and extend applications in IoT, industrial control & automation, intelligent manufacturing and 5G communication.

The AT32 MCU family supports pin-to-pin interface, allowing quick model selection for upgrade/downgrade, and can perform well in harsh industrial or outdoor environments at the temperature of -40°C to 105°C. ARTERY Tech is committed to building a comprehensive MCU platform ecosystem, with emphasis on the development of ARM Cortex-M4/M0+, improvements in CPU efficiency, larger internal memory, ultra-low power consumption, rich peripherals, independent R&D of sLib for secondary development, and various available packages, and explores advanced manufacturing process (28nm/40nm) with higher efficiency. ARTERY Tech will continue to bring greater products and service at competitive price, and assist customers to implement terminal smart technologies through features and advantages of different AT32 MCU series.