ARTERY Launches High-Performance Cortex-M4-based MCU

Article By : ARTERY Tech

ARTERY Tech has released two high-performance MCU series featuring operating frequencies up to 288MHz.

ARTERY Tech released two new MCU series—the AT32F435 and the AT32F437—featuring high performance and up to 288MHz operating frequency. The introduction of both new products will further add to the diversity of AT32 MCU Family on the top of the existing mainstream and ultra-value product lines, which have entered more and more markets and won wider recognition from customers.

Cutting-edge processing and computing capabilities

With advanced 55nm process, both AT32F435/437 series powered by ARM Cortex-M4 run up to 288MHz, maximizing the processing capability of M4 core and thus becoming the first high-performance product across the AT32 MCU family. AT32F435/437 boast up to 4032kB Flash memory, 512kB SRAM, single- precision floating-point unit (FPU) and digital signal processor (DSP) that are far beyond their counterparts in the market. All these features enable them the top choice for applications that require higher computations and large memory design including industrial automation, motor control, IoT and consumer electronics.

AT32F435/437 series operating voltage range from 2.6V to 3.6V, with a temperature range of -40~105°C. To reduce power consumption, they are equipped with three types of power saving modes, including Sleep, Deepsleep, and Standby modes so as to achieve the best tradeoff among the conflicting demands of higher CPU operating capability and low-power consumption.

Rich peripheral interfaces enable flexible product design

In addition, each of AT32F435/437 series incorporates 2x OTG controllers (Xtal-less in device mode), 2x QSPIs for external SPI Flash memory or SPI RAM extension, 8x UARTs, 2x CANs, 4x SPIs/I2Ss (2x full-duplex), 3x high-speed ADC engines (5.33Msps), 8~14 bit digital video parallel interface (DVP). Their external memory controller (XMC) can be used for the extension of SDRAM, SRAM and PSRAM, greatly improving the reliability while cutting costs.

sLib provides comprehensive protection

Meanwhile, AT32F435/437 series are also provided with Security Library (sLib). This library is a defined area protected by a code in the main memory so that solution providers can not only program their core algorithm in it with great peace of mind, but also provide downstream customers with room for secondary development. In addition to raising the security level and reliability of products, the introduction of sLib also makes it more convenient to perform secondary development by solution providers.

AT32F437 with Ethernet port controller

AT32F435 series contains 15 types of products and are available in five different packages including QFN48, LQFP48, LQFP64, LQFP100, LQFP14. In comparison, AT32F437 series has nine types of products with three packages available such as LQFP64, LQFP100, LQFP144. All pins in both devices are compatible with all products developed by ARTERY to bring great convenience for customers to develop and upgrade on the basis of existing systems.

To meet the needs of IoT application development and enable rapid data transfer, AT32F437 series introduces IEEE-802.3-2002 Media Access Controller (MAC), Media Independent Interface (MII) and Reduced Media Independent Interface (RMII) for the Ethernet LAN communication, compared to AT32F435 series. This module is particularly suited to the IoT applications.

Integrated development support

Both AT32F435/437 series come with a full set of firmware library, brand new evaluation boards such as AT-START-F435, AT-START-F437 and AT-SURF-F437, various hardware (AT-Link-Family) and software resources (such as BSP and ICP/ISP). In addition, these two devices support IDE platforms like Keil, IAR, eclipse, RT-Thread Studio, and OS/GUI platforms including RT-Thread OS, FreeRTOS and LittlevGL.

With the help of rich resources and development tools, the product development cycle and mass production period will be minimized for developers, and meanwhile, the time to market will be accelerated as well. All these will make AT32F435/437 series the best choice for various applications including robot sweeping, microprinter, stage lighting, HMI, LED screen, QR code scanner, surveillance, industrial control and 5G.

At present, AT32F435/437 samples have been available, expected to be put into mass production in Jan of 2022. Looking forward, ARTERY will keep going on its growth momentum to bring about more diverse product lines including low power series in the future while constantly improving the current mainstream, ultra-value and high-performance MCU lines.