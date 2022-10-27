Artery AT32F4212 MCUs Integrate Dual Op-Amps for Motor Applications

Article By : Artery Technology

Artery Technology’s AT32F4212 series value-line Cortex-M4 MCUs are designed with dual built-in operating amplifiers (op-amps) based on AT32F421 MCUs to effectively simplify circuit design and save material cost.

With functions of current amplification and short circuit protection, the op-amps can be used for current detection, field-oriented control (FOC) or line current detection to determine whether a fault (such as locked-rotor) occurs (if any, shut down in time to prevent hardware damage). In addition, it features high open-source gain, high input impedance and low output impedance, provides excellent low level signal, and outputs high voltage and large current to drive various loads, which makes it suitable for electric tools, garden machinery, E-bike, washing machine, UAV, mechanical arm, high-speed air duct, vacuum cleaner, exhaust fan, kitchen ventilator and other motor-driven applications.

The AT32F4212 inherits excellent performance of AT32F421, featuring up to 120MHz CPU, high-speed embedded memory (up to 64kB Flash and 16kB SRAM) and built-in digital signal processor (DSP). It is the most cost-effective MCU product in the current market, and can be used at an operating temperature of -40-105°C with 2.4-3.6V power supply, meeting the requirements of low power applications in low-power modes.

The AT32F4212 series MCUs are designed with rich interfaces to enhance connectivity, and incorporate two USARTs, two SPIs (multiplexed I²S), two I²Cs, one 16-bit advanced timer, five 16-bit general timers and a five-channel DMA controller. Such rich on-chip resources, high integration and high cost performance create the core competitiveness of AT32F4212 MCUs. In addition, Artery extended two high-speed rail-to-rail input/output analogy voltage comparators, one 12-bit 2 MSPS ADC (including 12 external channels and 5 internal channels) and two OPAs, which fully meets the requirements of high-speed data acquisition, mixed signal processing, industrial control and motor applications. The AT32F4212 series also offers fast I/Os, almost 5 V-tolerant, and port remapping support, making it more flexible and convenient for users to develop application solutions, such as motor control, health care devices, IoT node, industrial automation, security, household appliances, electronic toys and robots. Artery AT32F4212 series MCUs are designed to improve and replace traditional Cortex-M0/M3 product solutions, import Cortex-M4-based high-speed mainstream platform and contain a security library (sLib) developed by Artery Technology and is a defined area protected by a code in the main memory. Solution providers can program core algorithm into this area for secondary development. It strengthens the safety, reliability and convenience of secondary development of AT32F4212 series MCUs, and has advantages of low cost, high energy efficiency and flexibility. The AT32F4212 series MCUs comes in LQFP48 7×7 package, and samples are available from October 2022.