Arrow Electronics Tops Industry Ranking in FORTUNE List for Ninth Consecutive Year

Article By : Arrow Electronics Inc.

Arrow Electronics ranked #1 in the "Wholesalers: Electronics and Office Equipment" category for the ninth consecutive year.

Arrow Electronics Inc. has again been named to FORTUNE’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list, ranking #1 in the “Wholesalers: Electronics and Office Equipment” category for the ninth consecutive year.

This marks the 22nd time Arrow has appeared on the listing that is based on input from industry executives, directors, and analysts.

Arrow, a global provider electronic components and enterprise computing solutions for customers and suppliers in industrial and commercial markets, topped all nine criteria in the World’s Most Admired Companies list, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products/services, and global competitiveness.