Arrow Electronics Names Kirk Schell President of Global Components

Article By : Arrow Electronics Inc.

Arrow Electronics Inc. has named Kirk Schell as president of the company’s global components business.

Schell joins Arrow from Dell Technologies, where he was senior vice president for online business-to-business sales. Schell’s career involves positions of increasing leadership at Dell, including senior vice president of the Asia-Pacific region, as well as leading the displays and commercial clients groups.

Schell succeeds David West, who will support Arrow’s Chief Operating Officer Sean Kerins—who has been named president and CEO, effective June 1—and Schell in an advisory capacity. Schell reports to Kerins.

“Kirk comes to Arrow with a strong record of success across the technology industry,” said Kerins. “We look to Kirk to build upon the growth of our components business under David’s strong stewardship.”