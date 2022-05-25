Arrow Electronics Joins Synopsys Global Partner Program

Article By : Synopsys Inc.

Synopsys Inc. has entered into a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics, under which Arrow will offer Synopsys Software Integrity Group’s portfolio of application security testing solutions to security resellers throughout North America.

Synopsys is a six-time Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing, a three-time Leader in the Forrester Wave for Software Composition Analysis, and a two-time Leader in the Forrester Wave for Static Application Security Testing.

By partnering with key solution providers across the globe, the Synopsys Software Integrity Group helps customers build trust in their software. These partners resell and deliver joint Synopsys solutions and services, integrate them into DevSecOps workflows, and help ensure an optimal customer experience. Working with an authorized Synopsys solution provider partner helps ensure a streamlined procurement experience, peace of mind, and smooth execution of security, cloud migration and digital transformation projects.

Arrow aggregates the world’s leading technologies and services to enable its global channel ecosystem. Resellers in Arrow’s network will now have the opportunity to sell solutions from the Synopsys portfolio, including:

Coverity offers a fast, accurate, and highly scalable static analysis (SAST) solution that helps development and security teams address security and quality defects early in the software development life cycle, track and manage risks across the application portfolio, and ensure compliance with security and coding standards.

Black Duck software composition analysis (SCA) helps teams manage the security, quality, and license compliance risks that come from the use of open source and third-party code in applications and containers.

Code Dx integrates application security test results into a centralized location and automates the most time-intensive tasks to speed up testing and remediation.

Defensics offers a comprehensive, versatile, and automated black box fuzzer that enables organizations to efficiently discover and remediate weaknesses in software.

Seeker interactive application security testing (IAST) helps teams automate web security testing within DevOps pipelines.

Synopsys API Scanner makes it easy for developers to identify security defects in the APIs they implement by conducting deep analysis and contextually aware fuzzing to ensure they are secure, correct, and behave to specification.

“Our agreement with Arrow is a significant milestone that will help expand the Synopsys portfolio’s reach throughout North America,” said Tom Herrmann, vice president of global channels and alliances within the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. “Broadening our business through the channel is one of our top strategic priorities. This agreement signals the continued momentum and growth we expect by further extending our world-class application security solutions through the channel moving forward.”