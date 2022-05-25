Arrow Electronics Joins Synopsys Global Partner Program

Arrow will offer Synopsys' portfolio of application security testing solutions to security resellers throughout North America.
Synopsys Inc. has entered into a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics, under which Arrow will offer Synopsys Software Integrity Group’s portfolio of application security testing solutions to security resellers throughout North America.
Synopsys is a six-time Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing, a three-time Leader in the Forrester Wave for Software Composition Analysis, and a two-time Leader in the Forrester Wave for Static Application Security Testing.
By partnering with key solution providers across the globe, the Synopsys Software Integrity Group helps customers build trust in their software. These partners resell and deliver joint Synopsys solutions and services, integrate them into DevSecOps workflows, and help ensure an optimal customer experience. Working with an authorized Synopsys solution provider partner helps ensure a streamlined procurement experience, peace of mind, and smooth execution of security, cloud migration and digital transformation projects.
Arrow aggregates the world’s leading technologies and services to enable its global channel ecosystem. Resellers in Arrow’s network will now have the opportunity to sell solutions from the Synopsys portfolio, including:
“Our agreement with Arrow is a significant milestone that will help expand the Synopsys portfolio’s reach throughout North America,” said Tom Herrmann, vice president of global channels and alliances within the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. “Broadening our business through the channel is one of our top strategic priorities. This agreement signals the continued momentum and growth we expect by further extending our world-class application security solutions through the channel moving forward.”