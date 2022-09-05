Arm Sues Qualcomm Over Nuvia Licenses

Article By : Sally Ward-Foxton

Does Qualcomm's existing architecture license cover cores previously developed at Nuvia?

Arm on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm and Nuvia, alleging that Qualcomm and Nuvia have broken licensing pacts and, as a result, infringed on Arm’s trademarks by using them in conjunction with unlicensed products.

Arm is not only demanding certain Nuvia designs be destroyed, but is also seeking to prevent Qualcomm and Nuvia from using Arm’s trademarks—not to mention financial compensation for trademark infringement, as well.

The litigation may well hurt Arm’s architecture-licensing opportunity, an analyst told EE Times.

“Arm takes pride in our role as innovator of the world’s most critical semiconductor IP and the billions of devices that run on Arm,” Arm said in prepared remarks. “These technological achievements have required years of research and significant costs and should be recognized and respected. As an intellectual property company, it is incumbent upon us to protect our rights and the rights of our ecosystem. We will work vigorously to protect what is rightfully ours and we are confident that the courts will agree with us.”

Ann Chaplin, Qualcomm general counsel, said in prepared remarks: “Arm’s lawsuit marks an unfortunate departure from its longstanding, successful relationship with Qualcomm. Arm has no right, contractual or otherwise, to attempt to interfere with Qualcomm’s or Nuvia’s innovations. Arm’s complaint ignores the fact that Qualcomm has broad, well-established license rights covering its custom-designed CPUs, and we are confident those rights will be affirmed.”

Arm declined to comment further on this story when approached by EE Times.

Nuvia is a startup working on server CPUs based on Arm cores for the data center. Qualcomm bought Nuvia last year for $1.4 billion. Qualcomm said at the time that it intended to integrate Nuvia CPU cores in its Snapdragon SoCs for future products, and has reinforced that intent with repeated public statements, referencing laptop processors in particular.

“This is another in an ongoing series of clashes between Arm and Qualcomm,” Kevin Krewell, principal analyst at Tirias Research, told EE Times. Qualcomm was the most vocal opponent to Nvidia’s proposed acquisition of Arm last year, which eventually failed. Arm has since announced plans to do an IPO.

ARCHITECTURE LICENSE

There are two types of Arm licenses: Technology License Agreements (TLAs) and Architecture License Agreements (ALAs). TLAs are for off-the-shelf Arm cores, while ALAs allow companies to develop custom implementations of Arm technology. Prior to its acquisition, Arm says Nuvia held both a TLA and an ALA.

ALAs are relatively uncommon. Customizing Arm cores is a long and difficult process, and few have the stomach for it as success rates can vary. Arm says as much in its filing. This type of license is also notoriously expensive. ALAs are generally out of reach for startups; Nuvia is an exception in that regard.

To complicate matters, Qualcomm holds its own ALA, which pre-dates the Nuvia acquisition; Arm says that despite its ALA, Qualcomm has relied on TLA-licensed Arm cores since it discontinued its Centriq line in 2018. The Arm filing says, “discovery is likely to show that, as of early 2021, Qualcomm had no custom processors in its development pipeline for the foreseeable future.”

Arm’s filing points out that Arm ALAs typically authorize licensees to develop processor cores based on specific Arm technology. In other words, an architecture license isn’t general to all Arm technologies. However, the filing does not reveal the exact nature of Qualcomm’s existing ALA.

Arm says the licensing fees and royalty rates it offered Nuvia reflected the anticipated scope and nature of Nuvia’s use of the Arm architecture. Arm also said it offered preferential support to Nuvia to encourage adoption of the Arm ecosystem in data center products, an arena in which Arm has long hoped to succeed. Arm no doubt saw an opportunity to convert a startup’s discounted license to something with terms more befitting of a large customer like Qualcomm.

Arm’s filing says Nuvia’s licenses were not transferrable, “regardless of whether a contemplated assignee had its own Arm licenses.” Arm terminated Nuvia’s licenses in March, and the company’s filing states that Qualcomm not only knew this, but agreed it was the appropriate course of action.

Arm’s filing argues that since Nuvia’s licenses were terminated, Qualcomm can’t develop or sell any products based on custom cores developed under Nuvia’s ALA.

Here’s where it gets interesting. Arm alleges that while Qualcomm agreed to termination of Nuvia’s ALA, Qualcomm planned to continue developing and using Nuvia-developed custom cores.

Arm’s filing alleges that, in the weeks following the termination of the Nuvia ALA, “Qualcomm sought Arm’s verification that a new Qualcomm processor core complied with Arm architecture so that it could be verified and incorporated into a product. Qualcomm did not explain whether this processor core design was based on Nuvia’s designs under the terminated licenses.”

Arm clearly suspects Qualcomm is still working on cores developed under Nuvia’s terminated ALA, but the filing also implies that Qualcomm understands this tech is now unlicensed and is proceeding anyway.

COMPETITION

There are, of course, good reasons Qualcomm bought Nuvia in the first place; it seems unlikely that Qualcomm would spend more than $1 billion on a company if it wasn’t planning on further developing or using that company’s tech.

“Qualcomm bought Nuvia because it didn’t see Arm’s own Cortex CPU cores as competitive with Apple’s CPU cores,” Krewell said. (Apple also holds an Arm ALA; its M1 series uses custom Arm cores.) “I always assumed Qualcomm bought the [Nuvia] team for both the design and the team, not just as an acqui-hire. I also assume the design would need to be updated for a specific newer process node and market segment and that would require significant updates to the original design.”

Surely being seen to sue your customers would benefit Arm’s competitors (notably RISC-V)? Arm’s filing explicitly reinforces how hard it is to develop and certify custom-designed cores based on Arm technology. The filing also clearly sets out that companies can’t do whatever they want with their Arm-based IP without Arm’s say-so.

“I think this hurts Arm’s architecture-licensing opportunity, especially with startups,” Krewell said. “There’s no architecture license for RISC-V, so there’s no third-party that can stop a company’s sale due to licensing constraints. I don’t see the Arm architecture licensees valuing Arm’s contributions to the ecosystem as much as Arm does.”

Why start a lawsuit while gearing up for an IPO? Is this part of an attempt to put Arm’s house in order?

“I assume Arm needs to show that it is protecting its IP and maximizing revenue,” Krewell said. “This is largely going to be a matter of contract law. Both parties have extensive experience with IP licensing and robust legal teams. We expect this will be settled before it goes to trial.”

This article was originally published on EE Times.

Sally Ward-Foxton covers AI technology and related issues for EETimes.com and all aspects of the European industry for EETimes Europe magazine. Sally has spent more than 15 years writing about the electronics industry from London, UK. She has written for Electronic Design, ECN, Electronic Specifier: Design, Components in Electronics, and many more. She holds a Masters’ degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Cambridge.