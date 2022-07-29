Applied Materials Partners with SIT to Support a Future-ready Semiconductor Workforce

Article By : Applied Materials

Applied Materials has signed an MOU with the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) to develop and implement continuing education and training programs for Applied Materials employees.

Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) to develop and implement continuing education and training (CET) programs for Applied Materials employees. The initiative underscores the importance of building and maintaining a future-ready talent pipeline in Singapore to serve the global semiconductor industry.

Applied Materials and SIT will offer tailored learning programs related to Industry 4.0 concepts, such as artificial intelligence (AI), data engineering, the Internet of Things, machine learning and smart factory. The curriculum and duration of the programs are customized to the needs of Applied Materials employees and include both short and long courses as well as stackable post-graduate modules, delivered by SIT academic staff.

“The semiconductor industry requires constant innovation, and investing in the development of our workforce is critical to maintaining technology leadership,” said Brian Tan, Vice President, Applied Global Services and Regional President, Applied Materials South East Asia. “We are excited to work with SIT and provide our employees with advanced knowledge and skillsets to keep inventing the future, in alignment with Singapore’s Manufacturing 2030 vision of becoming a global business, innovation and talent hub for advanced manufacturing.”

“Our collaboration with Applied Materials offers valuable opportunities for the company’s employees to equip themselves with knowledge of in-demand skills in areas such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. The programmes will tap on SIT’s strengths in applied learning and research, and will contribute towards capability building in the local semiconductor industry and across its ecosystem. SIT is delighted to support Applied Materials in this important workforce initiative,” said Professor Chua Kee Chaing, SIT President.

“By catering to the needs of working professionals, SIT is a valued education collaborator of Applied Materials. We look forward to supporting the career growth of our employees and helping Singapore cultivate the workforce of tomorrow,” said Tan Lee Sar, Managing Director, HR Business Partner Regional Lead, Applied Materials South East Asia.

With a workforce of more than 2,500, Applied Materials South East Asia is one of the largest employers in Singapore’s semiconductor equipment industry. Applied Materials established its presence in Singapore more than 30 years ago with a small sales and service office that has grown to become a major manufacturing and operations hub supporting nearly all of the company’s business units and corporate functions. In 2019, Applied Materials received the Distinguished Partner in Progress Award from the Government of Singapore in recognition of the company’s outstanding contributions and commitment to the country.