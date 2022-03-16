Apacer’s Latest Industrial PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD Suitable for 5G, Smart Healthcare Applications

Apacer's PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD provides double the bandwidth and data transfer rate, and extremely lower power consumption.

5G’s rapid deployment is spiking demand for large amounts of data storage. Emerging 5G applications such as telemedicine, smart healthcare and smart poles require storage devices that can offer high-speed, low-latency and stable operation during high-quality, high-resolution image data transmission to permit AI image recognition and auxiliary diagnoses.

Luckily, Apacer’s latest PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD is stepping up to the plate. It adopts the latest BiCS5 112-layer 3D NAND Flash memory technology. This means ultra-high performance and reliability, a stable supply and—crucially—a more competitive cost per unit.

Real-time imaging data plays an important role in 5G healthcare applications. But to be effective, it requires high-resolution images that are extremely clear and focused. According to a recent report, “5G in Healthcare Market” released by MarketsandMarkets, telehealth and robotic surgery both grew in response to the challenges posed by COVID-19, and 5G wearable medical devices also became more prevalent for the same reason. Currently, the 5G healthcare market “is valued at an estimated $215 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $3,667 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 76.3% during the forecast period.”

Compared to the PCIe Gen 3 interface, Apacer’s PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD provides double the bandwidth and data transfer rate, and power consumption is greatly reduced. It will find a home in many complex industrial applications. Paired with Apacer’s CoreGlacier cooling technology, for example, it can combat the overheating and lower speed rates associated with high-end processing. Or, combined with Apacer’s DataDefender and End-to-End Data Protection technologies, it can improve data integrity in systems where power supply is abnormal or unreliable. And for healthcare applications where patient data could be at risk, it can benefit from AES 256-bit hardware encryption and Signed Firmware technology to increase security.

Currently, Apacer’s PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD, PV930-M280, is the fastest industrial M.2 SSD on the market. It is fully compliant with the NVMe 1.4 specification. When it comes to read/write speeds, it boasts 713,000/633,000 IOPS. It has also been proven to support continuous read/write speeds of 5,080/4,735 MB/s. It even complies with the EN60601-1-2 medical equipment standard for electromagnetic sensitivity, providing excellent electrostatic protection for medical devices. Manufacturers who need a truly compact and competitive industrial M.2 SSD should look no further.

