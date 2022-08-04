Apacer Returns to AGE, Showcases Latest SSDs

Article By : Apacer

Apacer will return to AGE in Australia and showcase its latest industrial PCIe SSDs and DDR5 memory solutions for gaming machines.

The Australian Gaming Expo (AGE), which has been postponed for two years due to the worldwide pandemic, officially returns this year. Industrial storage and memory brand Apacer will return to participate in the AGE in Sydney, Australia from August 9–11, to celebrate the return of AGE and demonstrate its long-term R&D capabilities in the casino gaming application market.

Ultra-high-performance industrial PCIe SSDs and DDR5 memory solutions, which meet the high-definition image and data processing requirements of new gaming machines, will be displayed on-site. Aiming at durability, data integrity and power stability, which are the most important aspects of gaming applications, Apacer’s latest software, firmware and hardware technologies will also be shown, and they are expected to become key players in the global gaming market.

Extending device management technology to gaming industry applications, Apacer developed the CoreSnapshot 1-second backup and recovery technology, as well as the Transformed SSD module with Scheduled Power Management. CoreSnapshot can perform remote recovery when the SSD operational status is abnormal, reducing customer complaints caused by sudden game interruptions. The Transformed SSD module with Scheduled Power Management integrates the real-time scheduling management function of power cycling with a simple and effective management interface, reducing the amount of time that operators need to check, maintain and confirm the power status of a gaming machine and effectively saving operating costs.

Considering the data application characteristics of 24-hour uninterrupted operation and intensive reading of gaming machines, Apacer upgraded its SLC-liteX technology to increase the number of P/E cycles to the highest in the industry: 100,000 times. This prolongs the service life of SSDs and improves the durability of gaming machines. As for power stability, Apacer provides a backup power solution with CorePower technology, so that important game data can be stored in NAND flash memory in the case of an abnormal power failure of the SSD, thereby ensuring the normal operation of the game system and the integrity of the data set.

In order to create a better immersive experience and support high-quality, high-resolution image processing in the gaming industry, Apacer will also exhibit ultra-high-performance industrial SSD and memory solutions, such as PCIe Gen4 x4 SSDs and JEDEC 1.0 production version DDR5 memory modules. When AGE was last held in 2019, it successfully gathered 237 exhibitors from all over the world and attracted more than 9,000 visitors, making it one of the largest professional gaming exhibitions in the world. The gaming application industry is experiencing a healthy recovery in the post-pandemic era, and AGE is the perfect place to witness that.

AGE will be held on August 9–11 at ICC Sydney. Apacer will be in Booth 691.