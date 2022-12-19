Apacer and ADLINK Partner to Accelerate Development of AI Applications

Article By : Apacer Technology

Apacer and ADLINK are developing edge computing solutions to accelerate the expansion of AIoT into new and exciting areas.

The expansion of 5G and AI technology, coupled with the increasingly diverse application scenarios of edge computing, have created an opportunity for the transformation of various vertical application markets.

In response to emerging storage and computing challenges, Apacer Technology and ADLINK, a major industrial computer manufacturer, have cooperated on defense and networking applications. Together, they successfully integrated Apacer’s technical strength in industrial storage applications with ADLINK’s rich experience in developing AI edge computing platforms.

Now, they propose solutions to emerging application dilemmas, jointly launch edge computing solutions with high durability, high reliability, and excellent computing capabilities, and accelerate the expansion of AIoT into new and exciting areas.

The connected surveillance and situational awareness technologies common in smart cities have recently been extended to the defense field. Analyzing and integrating data collected by sensors through AI technology can provide managers with key information needed for decision-making. In addition, in the context of railway traffic, the integration of automatic train operation (ATO) technology and the supplement of edge data analysis and management such as track or platform image monitoring and passenger information systems will also greatly improve the safety of railway operations.

These emerging application scenarios all rely on highly stable storage devices and computing systems. The edge computing solution jointly developed by Apacer and ADLINK breaks past application limitations and technical bottlenecks, maximizes the performance and stability of the computing system, and accelerates the realization of more edge computing applications.

For special application scenarios, Apacer uses CoreAnalyzer2 technology to grasp the usage behavior of end users, avoiding the impact of the software developed by system integrators on SSD performance, reducing unnecessary testing costs, and speeding up the mass production of computing systems. On the other hand, large amounts of random small data are written in edge computing, which often leads to the premature exhaustion of the endurance of NAND Flash.

In addition, certain applications are often installed in challenging environments that can affect the stability of the computing system, posing a significant threat. Apacer adopts SLC-liteX technology to provide 100,000 P/E cycles, and has produced defense series SSDs that have passed eight tests of the highest military specification (MIL-STD) of the US Department of Defense (DoD), with the highest durability in the industry. Technologies like these can greatly enhance the service life of the computing system, and reduce the risk of key data loss or abnormal downtime.

Unexpected shutdowns of a computing system can often lead to problems with industrial SSDs. Solving this pain point is an opportunity for Apacer and ADLINK, who are optimistic about improving the stability of storage devices, which will greatly help the development of edge computing and AI applications. With more than 27 years of experience in developing rugged embedded computing systems, ADLINK has a complete open industrial computer specification: the CompactPCI single-board computer product line.

The CompactPCI/CompactPCI Serial Processing Platforms feature advanced and high-speed serial data transmission technology, are equipped with Apacer’s high-efficiency industrial SSD solutions, provide high performance and continuous reliability, and are very suitable for realizing artificial intelligence with graphics processing and analysis to promote safer, smarter and more reliable operation. The next generation of applications for these devices includes high-performance mission-critical industries such as transportation, aerospace and defense, as well as industrial automation.