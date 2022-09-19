Ancora Raises NT$456M in First Round Funding from ROHM, SAS, uPI, and Delta

Article By : Ancora Semiconductor Inc.

Ancora has raised NT$456 million in its first capital raising round from ROHM, SAS, uPI, and Delta Electronics.

Ancora Semiconductor Inc., a Delta Electronics affiliate focusing on gallium nitride (GaN) technology, has raised NT$456 million in its first capital raising round from strategic investors ROHM Co. Ltd, Sino-American Silicon (SAS), uPI Semiconductors, and Delta Electronics Inc. The capital raising is expected to accelerate Ancora’s GaN development endeavors.

“GaN is the future of power electronics with benefits of faster switching frequencies, higher efficiency, and lower energy consumption. The ecosystem of GaN technology is evolving rapidly as applications are continuously emerging. We are thrilled to have ROHM, SAS and uPI as our strategic partners and investors. We are also grateful for the commitment by our parent company Delta, a leader in power and thermal management technologies and global provider of smart energy-saving solutions,” said Dr. T.K. Shing, president of Ancora Semiconductors. “This powerful alliance will enable us to establish an ecosystem with strong partners in substrate materials, IC design, applications and system solutions, to expedite the adoption of GaN technology that promises unprecedented performance value.”

Ancora’s product line includes GaN discrete components, system in package (SiP) and system on chip (SoC) with superior quality, reliability and durability proven under Delta’s stringent qualification system.

This alliance and capital raising is expected to enable Ancora to increase production capability to serve the growing demand for GaN devices in consumer electronics, telecom, and automotive applications. The ultimate goal is to maximize GaN performance to accelerate power technology innovation and contribute to achieve sustainable development based on energy efficiency.