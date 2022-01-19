Analog’s Roche to Succeed Stata as Chair in 2022

Article By : Analog Devices Inc.

Analog Devices President and CEO Vincent Roche will succeed Ray Stata as Chair of the Board.

Analog Devices Inc.’s Board of Directors has appointed President and CEO Vincent Roche as Chair of the Board, effective as of the date of ADI’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Roche will succeed Ray Stata, who has served as Chair of the Board since 1973 and will become only the second Chair in ADI’s history. Stata will stand for reelection as a director at ADI’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

“Vince has shown remarkable leadership of ADI as our President and CEO. We are certain that this appointment strengthens his ability to continue his leadership of ADI, as the Company continues to develop even more complete, high-performance solutions for our customers,” Stata said. “Since its inception in 1965, ADI has remained at the forefront of breakthrough innovation and technological advancements, and I am confident that the Company will continue on this trajectory with Vince as our Chair.”

“ADI has grown exponentially over the five decades that Ray has served as Chair, and I am honored to be appointed as his successor,” said Roche. “I personally thank him for his many years of service as our Chair and his significant contributions to ADI’s considerable success. I look forward to Ray’s continued involvement in ADI as a member of the Board.”

In 1965, Stata co-founded ADI with his Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) fellow graduate, Matthew Lorber. Stata served as President of ADI from 1971 to 1991 and as CEO of the Company from 1973 to 1996.