Analog Devices Step-Down Buck Converter Reduces Space in Multi-Cell Battery Applications

Article By : Analog Devices Inc.

ADI's MAX77540 step-down buck converter provides single stage power conversion in multi-cell battery applications, such as AR/VR headsets, LMRs, and DSLR cameras.

Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) MAX77540 step-down buck converter provides single-stage power conversion in multi-cell battery applications, such as augmented reality/virtual reality (ARVR) headsets, land mobile radios (LMRs) and digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras. The power-dense buck converter features 94% peak efficiency and wafer level packaging that measures 61% smaller than traditional quad flat no-lead packages.

Multi-cell battery applications require two stage power conversion and long battery life in the smallest package possible. Traditional methods, such as using a front-end converter to step down to 5V or below, and subsequently, stepping down further to system level voltages, are inefficient and therefore impact the battery life of the system. This approach requires an additional converter, which often requires an inductor, ultimately driving a larger solution footprint and higher cost.

With the MAX77540, the design engineer can easily create either dual 3A or a single 6A output(s). Default power on configuration only requires two external resistors, and an I2C interface allows further control for advanced power management techniques. External frequency tracking and spread spectrum modulation provide low electromagnetic interference (EMI) power conversions for data sensing and processing equipment.