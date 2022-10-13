Analog Devices Launches Multiprotocol Industrial Ethernet Switch Platform

Article By : Analog Devices Inc.

ADI's ADIN2299 addresses the connectivity needs of industrial and process automation, motion control, transportation, and energy automation.

Analog Devices Inc.’s ADIN2299 multiprotocol industrial ethernet switch platform addresses the connectivity needs of industrial and process automation, motion control, transportation, and energy automation.

Designed to operate in a star, line, or ring topology, the ADIN2299 is a highly integrated and tested solution that contains a communications controller, a two port 10/100Mbps Ethernet switch, memory, physical layer (PHY), and protocol stacks. The ADIN2299 hardware, coupled with its software and pre-certified industrial protocols, reduces system integration time while providing fast time to market.

The ADIN2299 reduces design and debug time by not only providing the protocol stack but also the RTOS, file system, drivers, and TCP/IP. An application processor can connect to the switch platform via a UART, SPI or Ethernet interface. The ADIN2299 software enables the application processor to connect to a unified interface so that various industrial protocols can be utilized without requiring any changes to the application processor software. This eliminates the learning curve associated with incorporating additional protocols. Customers can now leverage a single field device hardware design to support multiple industrial protocols. Another critical element of the ADIN2299 is cybersecurity. It has a secure boot and secure update feature which ensures that only verified code is executed, reducing possible disruptions in the field caused by cyberattacks.

An ADIN2299 evaluation kit is available for platform assessment and system development. An application example is provided to demonstrate end-to-end, host-to-network and interface-to controller communication. Once an application development board is connected via UART, SPI, or Ethernet interface with the ADIN2299 evaluation board, protocol communication can be evaluated using a PLC or controller simulator. This allows for a complete verification before integrating the ADIN2299 into a system.