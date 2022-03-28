Analog Devices and Gridspertise Collaborating to Strengthen Smart Grids Worldwide

Article By : Analog Devices Inc.

Analog Devices and Gridspertise are collaborating to advance the resiliency and quality of smart grids around the world.

Analog Devices Inc. and Gridspertise, the subsidiary of the Enel Group, are collaborating to advance the resiliency and quality of smart grids around the world. The collaboration enables the development of new hardware and software that support distribution grid self-healing and adaptation in response to the significant changes in energy supply and demand as renewable energy sources are brought online.

The joint effort is built on the long-term smart meters and grid digitalization solutions collaboration between ADI and Enel over the last 15 years. Today, ADI is working with Gridspertise to deliver even more precise and accurate measurement and monitoring capabilities through real-time data. This results in enhanced grid reliability, thanks to faster response times, improved resiliency, and higher quality of service to customers, while allowing utilities to improve their operational efficiency and a rapid transition to clean energy as well as enabling flexibility services. The technologies are suitable for the enhancement of legacy infrastructures of different geographies and life stage and do not require costly rebuilds. Also, they minimize the environmental impact of the assets, making digitalization a key driver for more sustainable power distribution grids.

“Leveraging an open innovation approach, Gridspertise collaborates with key players from different sectors to industrialize and deliver the most advanced hardware and software solutions in the market for the digitalization of power distribution grids, supporting DSOs around the world to accelerate the energy transition,” said Robert Denda, Chief Executive Officer, Gridspertise. “We are excited about our collaboration with ADI following Enel’s footsteps. We look forward to continuing offering the most up-to-date grid edge technologies that enable operators to better manage aggregated demand from residential and commercial buildings and support the future of the energy system in which our customers become prosumers.”

Analog Devices’ power and precision technologies also deliver enhanced analog-to-digital conversion, protection, precise measurement, metrology, and isolation capability for the QEd—Quantum Edge device, Gridspertise’s groundbreaking solution at the heart of the digitalization of secondary substations. This solution is a first in the industry to fully virtualize the physical components of secondary substations, turning them into customizable edge applications, while enabling new use cases and improved management of key grid functionalities.

“ADI technologies span across the electrification ecosystem, from vehicles to energy storage to charging stations, and today they are becoming even more important for the electric power distribution grids, where precision measurement and digitalization is essential to ensure greater flexibility and resilience,” said Patrick Morgan, Corporate Vice President of Automotive Electrification and Sustainable Energy at Analog Devices. “We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Gridspertise into our next generation of advanced energy measurement, isolation, sensing, and control solutions.”