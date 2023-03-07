An Introduction to RedCap

Article By : Dylan McGrath, Keysight Technologies

In this article, Keysight's Dylan McGrath talks about 5G RedCap, its advantages, and its implications for 5G networks.

As the adoption of 5G technology becomes widespread globally, operators continue to look for new use cases that take advantage of the evolving capabilities provided through the 3rd Generation Partnership Project’s (3GPP) 5G New Radio (NR) Release 17. One area of interest is the use of internet of things (IoT) devices – such as smartwatches, industrial sensors, and surveillance devices – that can connect directly to 5G networks using reduced capability (RedCap) enhancements contained in Release 17. However, one of the biggest challenges to deploying millions of new IoT devices that use RedCap technology is ensuring those devices work properly on 5G networks.

Recognizing the challenges facing operators, device makers, and network equipment vendors, Keysight Technologies has introduced a network emulation solution optimized specifically for the testing of RedCap devices.

What is 5G RedCap?

Like its name implies, 5G reduced capability, or RedCap, introduces support for wireless devices with reduced 5G capabilities. So instead of supporting more complex and powerful devices that take full advantage of 5G capabilities, RedCap supports a reduced set of capabilities when devices are connected to the network. RedCap devices are less complex, have lower costs, and consume less power, allowing them to address new use cases such as industrial sensors and wearables like smartwatches.

RedCap applications

The key application for RedCap is cellular internet of things (CIoT) devices, that need to connect to a 5G network but don’t require the full throughput, bandwidth, and latency capabilities of the 5G specification to provide value to a user. One obvious example is wearable health devices that don’t need high bandwidths to gather and relay small amounts of health and wellness information.

However, RedCap presents huge opportunities in industrial applications, such as sensors, actuators, surveillance cameras, and other CIoT equipment with lower performance requirements that are typically cost- or form-factor constrained. These devices may send asynchronous information in small packets but need radical cost optimization in initial purchase and operational maintenance for which battery life duration is critical.

Advantages of RedCap

The concept of RedCap is to build devices that can benefit from the scale of 5G NR deployments but leverage fewer 5G NR capabilities for an optimum balance of features versus cost and power consumption. Essentially, RedCap allows devices to be less complex, cost less, and use less power. For example, RedCap devices use fewer antennas than standard 5G devices, which reduces cost and complexity. RedCap also supports power saving techniques such as increasing extended discontinuous reception cycles, which allows the device to disconnect from the network more frequently or for longer periods to prolong the battery life of a device.

Finally, RedCap enhancements put simplifications into place to reduce the complexity of RedCap devices. While they reduce power consumption and device cost, their primary purpose is to reduce the complexity of devices so that the radio frequency components can fit into devices with very small or unconventional form factors. This allows devices like augmented reality or virtual reality goggles to connect to the metaverse over 5G or enables manufactures to deploy small industrial sensors to monitor processes over a private 5G network.

Market outlook for RedCap adoption

There is a bright outlook for 5G RedCap devices over the next several years. Analysts expect the first 5G RedCap chipsets to arrive this year or next, with the first commercial RedCap devices entering the market during 2025 and 2026. After that, commercial growth of RedCap devices is expected to rise steeply as industries and consumers rush to adopt 5G-connected wearables for health monitoring and other applications, low-cost wireless sensors for industrial data collection and asset-tracking, and surveillance devices for use in smart cities, factories, and other applications.

Adoption challenges

Like other cellular devices, RedCap devices require time-consuming and expensive certification from accredited labs before they can be released to the market. By performing in-house tests ahead of time to identify and correct design issues, device and module manufacturers can shorten the certification process for RedCap and CIoT devices. The right testing approach is critical to validate the protocol compliance and performance of 5G RedCap devices.

How Keysight is helping fill the gap for testing 5G RedCap devices

Keysight recently introduced its new E7515R solution based on its 5G Network Emulation Solutions platform, a streamlined network emulator specifically designed for protocol, radio frequency (RF), and functional testing of all CIoT technologies, including RedCap. The solution features streamlined capabilities for RedCap without the additional features needed to test a full-spec 5G device and delivers the following benefits:

Specifically built for RedCap and CIoT: The E7515R supports 5G Release 17 RedCap along with legacy CIoT technologies, including Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT), LTE Category M, and LTE Cat-1bis.

The E7515R supports 5G Release 17 RedCap along with legacy CIoT technologies, including Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT), LTE Category M, and LTE Cat-1bis. Integrated Platform: The E7515R is a complete solution offering RF, protocol, functional, and performance testing in a compact footprint.

The E7515R is a complete solution offering RF, protocol, functional, and performance testing in a compact footprint. Built on Keysight’s Proven Technology: The E7515R is built on the same architecture as the market-leading 5G Network Emulation Solutions The E7515R uses the same proven software solutions employed by the 5G Network Emulation Solutions platform, providing workflow consistency and reduced learning curves.

The E7515R is built on the same architecture as the market-leading 5G Network Emulation Solutions The E7515R uses the same proven software solutions employed by the 5G Network Emulation Solutions platform, providing workflow consistency and reduced learning curves. End-to-End Solution: The E7515R supports the entire RedCap and CIoT device development workflow, from early design and development through acceptance and certification testing, and deployment.

The new E7515R solution builds on Keysight’s ongoing achievements supporting RedCap device development, including establishing a data call using the 5G RedCap specification. Through this demonstration, Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions validated RedCap connectivity on a 5G chipset.

About the Author

Dylan McGrath is the Industry Solutions Manager for 5G at Keysight Technologies. Prior to joining Keysight, Dylan spent more than 20 years in technology journalism, and marketing. He spent more than 10 years as an editor at EE Times, including several years as editor-in-chief of the venerable 50-year-old electronics industry trade publication.