AMETEK Opens New Facility, Centre of Excellence in Thailand

Article By : AMETEK Thailand

AMETEK Thailand has opened a new, state-of-the-art facility in a convenient location in Bangkok that will provide enhanced support for customers throughout the Southeast Asia region.

AMETEK Thailand began operations in 2017 and continues to play an important role within AMETEK’s Southeast Asia’s ecosystem. The move to a new office will open doors to future growth for AMETEK’s businesses within the region providing a hub of innovation for numerous industries including automotive, electronics, laboratory, and high precision metrology.

The Centre of Excellence features the latest products from numerous AMETEK businesses, including Atlas, Brookfield, Creaform, Forza, MicroPoise, Mocon, Solartron Metrology, Taylor Hobson, and Zygo. These businesses will be able to showcase their capabilities via in-person demonstrations and facilitate direct and open communication with end users. Service capabilities for AMETEK products will also be provided. Ultimately, this new facility will further AMETEK’s mission of solving customers’ most complex challenges through differentiated technology solutions.

“We are very pleased with our new expanded office and Centre of Excellence,” said Paisan Sripraram, AMETEK Thailand Country Manager. “It represents a significant demand for AMETEK’s products in Thailand and reflects the importance of our growing customer base in the region. We appreciate this opportunity to provide our customers with a wider range of services and support.”

“Asia is an important region for AMETEK. Within Southeast Asia, we have commercial offices and manufacturing facilities, and Thailand is the third location after Singapore and Malaysia. We see meaningful growth opportunities in Southeast Asia, and we will continue to invest in this part of Asia,” said Ricky Yeung, Division Vice President, Asia, AMETEK, during the grand opening.

More than half of AMETEK’s total sales are from markets outside the United States. Through the investment in this new office and demonstration facility in Thailand, AMETEK aims to better support its existing customers with faster response times and greater efficiency.