AMD Discusses Future of High-performance and Adaptive Computing at CES 2023

Article By : AMD

AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su detailed the significant role high-performance and adaptive computing plays in creating solutions to the world’s most important challenges during her live keynote at CES 2023.

“It is an honor to kick off CES 2023 and highlight all the ways AMD is pushing the envelope in high-performance and adaptive computing to help solve the world’s most important challenges,” said Dr. Su. “Together with our partners, we highlighted how AMD technology is advancing what is possible in AI, hybrid work, gaming, healthcare, aerospace and sustainable computing. We also launched multiple new mobile, gaming and AI chips that will make 2023 an exciting year for AMD and the industry.”

AMD Product Innovation at CES 2023

AMD announced new mobile and desktop processors to serve every type of user, from casual gamers and content creators to professionals and hybrid workers, along with new graphics solutions to bring the power of high-performance gaming to mobile:

The AMD Ryzen 7040 Series Mobile processors, featuring the fastest PC processor graphics in the world with up to eight “Zen 4” cores and AMD RDNA 3 graphics. AMD also unveiled Ryzen AI Technology – the first dedicated artificial intelligence hardware in an x86 processor.

AMD Ryzen 7045HX Series Processors for Mobile: Powered by up to 16 powerful “Zen 4” cores and 32 threads, the Ryzen 7045HX mobile processors are built on advanced 5nm process technology.

The AMD Ryzen 7000X3D Series processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology, the fastest gaming processors in the world2.

AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series Graphics for Laptops based on the AMD RDNA 3 architecture offering exceptional energy efficiency and performance to power 1080p gaming at ultra settings and advanced content creation applications on next-generation premium laptops.

Dr. Su also shared the company’s latest advances to enable pervasive AI, including previewing new products to broaden its AI product portfolio from edge to cloud.

The AMD Alveo V70 AI Accelerator with industry-leading performance and energy efficiency for multiple AI inference workloads.

The world’s first integrated data center CPU and GPU, the AMD Instinct MI300. Designed for leadership HPC and AI performance, MI300 accelerators leverage a groundbreaking 3D chiplet design combining AMD CDNA 3 GPU architecture, “Zen 4” CPU cores, and HBM memory chiplets.

AMD adaptable computing and AI technology powers the world’s most important medical solutions, enabling faster diagnoses and drug discoveries and better patient care. At CES, AMD announced the AMD Vitis Medical Imaging libraries to bring premium medical imaging products to market faster by reducing development times. These software libraries accelerate premium medical imaging on AMD Versal SoC devices with AI Engines to deliver healthcare providers and their patients high-quality, low-latency imaging.

Finally, AMD adaptive computing solutions help satellites and spacecraft compute data and leverage pervasive AI to derive insights. During the keynote, Dr. Su shared how AMD FPGAs and adaptive SoCs are helping to shape the future of space exploration, powering recent space missions from Mars Curiosity and Perseverance to the recently launched Artemis moon mission.