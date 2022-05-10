AMD CEO Lisa Su to Keynote at COMPUTEX 2022

Article By : Taiwan External Trade and Development Council (TAITRA)

Dr. Lisa Su will share the AMD vision to advance the PC experience through next-generation mobile and desktop PC innovations.

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, will be the first speaker of the COMPUTEX 2022 CEO Keynote series. The digital keynote will take place on May 23, at 2:00 PM (UTC+8), with the keynote theme “AMD Advancing the High-Performance Computing Experience.”

AMD is the high-performance and adaptive computing leader with the industry’s strongest portfolio of leadership computing, graphics, FPGAs and adaptive SoC products. At the CEO Keynote, Dr. Su will share the AMD vision to advance the PC experience through next generation mobile and desktop PC innovations.

Combining cutting-edge CPUs, GPUs and software, AMD and its ecosystem partners will show breakthrough performance and leadership experiences for gamers, enthusiasts and creators.

COMPUTEX 2022 will be grandly held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 from May 24 to May 27, 2022. In addition, TAITRA will simultaneously hold an online exhibition called COMPUTEX DigitalGo (May 24 to June 6). Meanwhile, Taiwan External Trade Development Council will organize COMPUTEX CEO Keynotes & Forum, where CEOs and senior executives from global tech giants share their insights. For more information or to register, click here.