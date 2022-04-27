AISIN Selects Siemens for AUTOSAR ECU Development

Article By : Siemens Digital Industries Software

AISIN has expanded its investment in Siemens' Capital VSTAR software portfolio.

AISIN Corp., a component supplier to many of the world’s largest automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), has expanded its investment in Siemens Digital Industries Software’s Capital VSTAR software portfolio.

Capital VSTAR is Siemens’ implementation of the AUTOSAR standard, the foremost specification for the development of automotive embedded software and a key enabler for generative software development. AUTOSAR provides development partners a common standard to integrate, re-use and transfer functions within a vehicle’s E/E (electrical/electronic) architecture, which can substantially improve software development efficiency. AISIN uses Siemens’ Capital VSTAR software to develop and integrate electronic control units (ECUs).

AISIN previously secured full approval from a leading Japanese OEM to use the Siemens’ VSTAR technology portfolio in the carmaker’s vehicle programs. Capital VSTAR technology enables continuous integration workflows, which are critical to successful automotive software development for next-generation cars. Capital also provides a common solution and standard for multiple OEMs, in turn providing cost savings and streamlining development cycles for the design of next-generation ECUs. From requirements through to delivery, Siemens’ comprehensive VSTAR AUTOSAR solution helps Siemens’ customers produce compelling and highly differentiated ECUs on schedule.

“Siemens is pleased to continue our very productive partnership with AISIN,” said Henrik Olsén, product director for the IES division of Siemens Digital Industries Software. “We look forward to helping AISIN continue to succeed with many of their most innovative and compelling upcoming projects.”

Siemens is an AUTOSAR Premium Partner and a significant contributor to the growing standard through the Capital VSTAR product family.