Airbus Selects Siemens Capital Software for E/E Systems Development

Article By : Siemens Digital Industries Software

Airbus has selected the Capital electrical/electronic (E/E) systems development software from Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio to accelerate the development of commercial aircraft.

The Capital platform’s comprehensive digital thread and openness were key elements that drove this selection, as this facilitates integration within the broader engineering enterprise. Siemens’ strong support along with technical workshops will help to accelerate new process design and adoption.

Capital delivers a true, configuration controlled, E/E system digital twin, supported by a comprehensive digital thread throughout the E/E system development, manufacturing and operational life cycle. Additionally, the open IT architecture and multi-domain integrations within Capital enable straightforward deployment into Airbus’ Lean PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) environment and provides the backbone for E/E systems design and electrical harness manufacturing engineering across its multi-country development team.

E/E groups will work in a highly unified design environment that facilitates faster product development, optimized manufacturing of electrical systems, improved first-time-right electrical harness quality and smoother supply chain integration to generate architecturally-optimized design proposals, wiring and service documentation.

“Capital enables customers to establish digital continuity within the electrical domain to compress development cycle time and deliver significant cost reductions,” stated Martin O’Brien, senior vice president of Siemens Integrated Electrical Systems business group. “This is a game-changer in an industry looking to recover quickly from unprecedented challenges. By realizing the benefits of a model-based development process, Capital helps world-class companies like Airbus reduce complexity, lower risk and boost overall productivity.”