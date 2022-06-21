AEM to Expand Operations in Singapore, Malaysia, and the US

Test innovation AEM is expanding its operations in Singapore, Malaysia, and the US. Apart from its new sites in Penang and the US, AEM will also expand its R&D centers in both countries as well as in Singapore, with the new facilities scheduled to start operating by the end of the third quarter (Q3 2022). The expansion of AEM’s manufacturing sites in Penang, the US, and Singapore will more than double its current manufacturing space in the three countries and create over 300 additional jobs.

In particular, AEM’s Penang expansion will include an R&D lab that will allow AEM to increase its R&D capabilities, with a strong focus on delivering technologies and solutions for advanced, integrated semiconductor test needs. AEM will also double its headcount in Malaysia to support the expansion, including new roles for technicians, engineers, customer support group, and supply chain management. This expansion allows AEM to tap on the region’s growth opportunities and talents and brings its operations closer to existing and potential customers.

AEM’s US expansion will include R&D, prototyping, and manufacturing in Arizona and California, while the expansion in Singapore will focus on R&D.

“The ability to tap on a diverse talent pool and the high growth potential of Malaysia and Singapore is what makes the region an attractive location for AEM. Our expansion will allow us to better scale up our testing and handling capabilities in tandem with our customers’ needs. It also further solidifies AEM’s position as a hub in the region and its position as a critical node in the global semiconductor supply chain,” said Juha Arola, AEM’s Chief Operating Officer.

Malaysia is strategically positioned in the heart of Southeast Asia, a regional home to top semiconductor and electrical & electronics (E&E) companies along with a large technology talent pool. The country is also a crucial player and hub in the semiconductor global supply chain, with approximately 7% of the total global semiconductor trade flowing through the nation. Additionally, the regional growth of the E&E sector is projected to increase by 15% in 2022, propelled by strong global semiconductor sales that are expected to grow by 13.6% in 2022.

“AEM’s decision to expand its plant in Malaysia, notably in Penang highlights our attractiveness as a hub in the semiconductor industry on the world stage, driven by our well-connected and vibrant local E&E ecosystem. MIDA remains committed to growing our E&E and semiconductor industries, working hand in hand with our strategic investors such as AEM. AEM’s expansion will provide new impetus to our efforts to further strengthen Malaysia’s competitiveness in the global E&E value chain while also spurring socio-economic development to our local vicinities; this is indeed a ‘win-win’ situation for both the company and our country in line with the National Investment Aspirations (NIA),” says Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

AEM is a Gold Sponsor and the sole sponsor of the SEMICON University Program at SEMICON SEA 2022, which is being held in Penang this week (June 21 to 23).