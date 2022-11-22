Accelerating AI implementation in a Metal Processing Factory

Chin Fong Machine Industrial is top-five operator in the global stamping and forging machine industry, boasting over 70 years’ experience. It is also the largest professional mechanical-punch manufacturer in Taiwan. It specializes in the manufacture of diverse machine types, providing total solutions for stamping and forming for automobile sheet-metal stamping, motor silicon-steel sheet and computer-chassis production lines.

As the pioneer in the industry Chin Fong Machine Industrial has, since 2015, creating an intelligent factory operation. Recently, the company began to incorporate AI solutions to implement lean production and develop intelligent equipment — and is this requirement that led to a successful collaboration with ASUS IoT.

The challenge: Accelerating visual inspections of complicated components