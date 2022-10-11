8nm RFIC Flow Supports All Stages of RFIC Design Process

Article By : Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Samsung Foundry has certified an 8nm RFIC design reference flow to develop 5G RFICs for use with sub-6GHz to mmWave applications.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. has announced that Samsung Foundry has certified an 8nm RFIC design reference flow to develop 5G RFICs for use with sub-6GHz to mmWave applications. The flow’s advanced design methodology and unique features deliver added productivity, comprehensive electrical analysis and faster design closure to help customers implement high-quality RFIC designs with the first pass. The new flow helps joint Cadence and Samsung Foundry customers meet the growing global demand for 5G client devices, including smartphones and communications infrastructure equipment such as cellular base stations.

The design flow allows customers to quickly and easily compare circuit simulation results with pre-layout schematics, identify in-design electromagnetic effects and complete post-layout extraction for ICs designed using Samsung’s 8nm RF process technology. The 8nm RFIC process is Samsung’s latest addition to an already broad portfolio of RF-related solutions.

The Cadence Virtuoso RF Solution offers RF analyses built on silicon-proven simulation engines in both the time and frequency domains. Cadence products supported in the 8nm RF IC design reference flow include the Virtuoso ADE Product Suite; Spectre RF Simulator; Quantus Extraction Solution; Pegasus Physical Verification System; and EMX Planar 3D solver.

“At Samsung Foundry, we have worked hard to supply our customers with feature-rich, high-performance technology and design flows that are highly efficient,” said Sang-Yoon Kim, vice president of the Foundry Design Technology Team at Samsung Electronics. “The combination of our technology with the Cadence RFIC tool flow sets a new standard in low-power, high-performance RFIC design and can enable the delivery of high-quality RFICs to our many mutual customers.”

“Cadence is a longstanding innovator in advanced-node IC design and has been a key enabler of every evolution in process technology over the last decade,” said Tom Beckley, senior vice president and general manager in the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “This record of technology innovation and leadership continues in RFIC, where Cadence and Samsung have mutual customers looking for innovative IC design solutions that will help them design and deliver the next-generation of RFICs for 5G applications.”