5G Today and Into the Future: A Technical Overview of Release 16, 17, 18 and Beyond

Article By : Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz will be holding a webinar on July 28 that will discuss the 5G landscape today, and how it will evolve in the future.

5G is one of the fastest adopted mobile technologies ever on a global scale, accelerated by the promise of a new type of network that connects nearly everyone and everything with multi-Gbps peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, better reliability, massive network capacity and a better overall user experience. 5G is set to connect new industries and drive new user experiences.

The first hour of this special 2-hour webinar will cover the current state of 5G, taking a deep-dive into the key features and technologies of 3GPP releases 16 and 17. During the second hour, the webinar will look towards the future, focusing on the features and capabilities of 3GPP release 18 (and beyond) as the industry moves towards 6G.

Reiner Stuhlfauth, technology manager for wireless communications at Rohde & Schwarz based in Munich, Germany, will discuss:

• Release 17: Strengthening the foundation and improving on the verticals

• Delivering higher frequency ranges and wider bandwidths

• 5G NR Phase 2, Phase 2+

• Early 6G research

• The role of machine learning in 6G

The webinar will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 3:00 PM (SGT).

