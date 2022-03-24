20W Railway Approved DC/DC Converter with Patented Hold-up Function

Article By : P-Duke Technology Co. Ltd

P-Duke Technology' RCD20U DC/DC converter series provides high performance and high reliability for railway and industrial applications.

P-Duke Technology Co. Ltd’s RCD20U DC/DC converter series provides high performance and high reliability for railway and industrial applications. It comes in a compact 1-by-1in industrial standard package and delivers up to 20W output power. These converters feature 8:1 and 12:1 ultra-wide input voltage ranges of 9-75VDC and 14-160VDC, which simplify the design of the power stage of a system. Using just one DC/DC model converter for different supply voltages (24, 28, 36, 48, 72, 96, 110VDC) in different regions avoids multiple input voltage models in the warehouse.

The patented enhanced Hold-Up Function is designed to simplify the design of supply interruption and changeover as per EN 50155. Generally, to keep the device functioning during the supply voltage interruption or changeover, capacitors are required to be installed at the input terminals. The capacitance and rated voltage of the capacitors vary according to the supply voltage in use. The BUS pin of RCD20U provides a stable and fixed charging voltage which allows the usage of just one Hold-Up capacitor for any input voltages and in addition, reduces the in-rush current at the start-up phase.

This series includes single output and dual output models with 5, 5.1, 12, 15, 24, ±12, ±15VDC. It has various self-protection functions such as: over-current protection, output short-circuit protection, output over-voltage protection, adjustable input under-voltage lockout and over-temperature protection. By installing a heat-sink on the module these converters achieve the operating temperature class OT4 and the extended operating temperature ST1, as per EN 50155 standards.

This series is certified according to IEC/EN/UL 62368-1, EN 50155 and EN 45545-2 standards (pending). Additionally, shock and vibration levels are compliant with EN 61373 and MIL-STD-810F. With an operating altitude of up to 5000 meters, a wide operating ambient temperature of -40°C to +105°C and a 12:1 input voltage range, makes these converters entirely suitable for any ruggedized, high-reliability applications such as rolling stocks and transportation in harsh industrial environments.