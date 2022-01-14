15 Taiwanese Startups Showcase Their Innovative Technologies at CES 2022

Article By : TREE

Fifteen startups, under the support of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), showcased their innovative technologies at CES 2022.

Fifteen startups, under the support of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), joined the Taiwan contingent to showcase their innovative technologies at the world’s biggest consumer electronics expo—CES 2022.

Exhibiting at the Eureka Park, the 15 startup teams include 11 from technology research institutions and four startup companies, showcasing technology areas in semiconductor and communications, artificial intelligence (AI), and biotechnology. Among them, ELECLEAN is a winner of the 2019 CES Innovation Award and 2022 CES Innovation Award.

MOEA is dedicated to the facilitation of industrial technology development. In 2021, the Department of Industrial Technology launched the Taiwan Research-Institute Entrepreneur Ecosystem (TREE) Program to encourage startup ventures among the technology development teams. After a series of coaching and competitions, 15 teams are selected to put their technology innovation into commercialization and to create higher industrial value and momentum to Taiwan.

Technology overview of the 15 startups from Taiwan

Semiconductor and Communications

Taiwan is the leading supplier of global semiconductor chips. To respond to the fast evolution of semiconductor chip manufacturing and its stringent clean environment requirement, technologies needed to support semiconductor manufacturing account for a significant portion of advanced technology research in Taiwan.

With its proprietary technologies, startup company Innovative Nanotech has developed a tool capable of accurately and efficiently detecting the most crucial size and population of the liquid-borne sub-20nm nanoparticles by using aerosol technology. The company’s extremely precise tool monitors impurities in liquid chemicals used in semiconductor chip fabrication to ensure high production yield. It has been proven to be highly effective in enhancing wafer yields and improving quality of liquid chemicals.

Startup team NanoSeeX has developed a measuring tool that can measure multilayer GAA (Gate-All-Around) structure and monitor critical dimensions with atomic-level resolution in the 2nm semiconductor front-end process. According to the team, the tool will reduce measurement time by 90% comparing with current tools on the market.

Taking its technology in measuring the thickness of steel sheets as basis, startup team AI-UP has developed a dynamic laser detection module that measures the thickness of semiconductor wafers with micron meter (μm) accuracy. The high-precision detection ensures super high uniformity of wafers before being put into the process line. The highly stable module can even measure material in production line in a high-speed roll-to-roll operation.

Self-proclaimed ‘H 2 recycler’, Enthusiastic Hydrogen Experts has created an innovative solution which reclaims major by-product in the semiconductor process line: hydrogen. Former fuel cell technology developers, the team integrates its patented electrical stacking technology and syngas mixed data optimization control in fuel cell technology to come up with an optimal solution for semiconductor residual hydrogen recycling.

StarneX: takes their advantage in developing Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communication technology to develop a compound satellite signal receiving ground platform which supports access to different satellite networks. With this platform, cost for network infrastructure will be significantly reduced, resolving problems such as high-speed moving channel effect, beam acquisition, and beam switching in future mobile communication networks.

Lipro Vision develops mobile smart windows which can be mounted on all near-eye wearable devices, allowing users to receive information right in front of their eyes. The lightest wearable sports device provides comfortable connection to GPS navigation, video program and music while running, cycling or walking. It is 50% lighter, 10-times brighter, with 50% lower power consumption, and provides wider viewing field than existing products.

Artificial Intelligence

Aside from maintaining an excellent higher education system that echoes the talent needs from its industry, Taiwan is fanning out its research focus beyond the manufacturing sector. Software companies with innovative ideas, applications, or solutions easily find their soil to grow in Taiwan. Four winning software teams from a 2021 startup pitch competition in Taiwan showcase their solutions at CES.

The crowd-sourcing platform AIdea has created a market place where enterprises can put their issues open and call for solutions after evaluation and topic design are done through artificial intelligence. The AIdea platform has accumulated 12,000 AI talents worldwide with 50 industry cases been publicly solved.

BKQ has developed smart glasses with hybrid computer vision, spatial intelligence and voice recognition technologies that can recognize commodity and estimate its quantity. Besides having a wide range of industrial applications, the hands-free human-machine interactive smart inventory solution reduces risk on human performance instability and increases inventory accuracy.

Team OFAI offers an AI-based high-density shuttle rack service targeting large e-commerce logistics providers. Its iDeploy solution increases inventory storage capacity by 2.5x, saves shipping time by 60%, improves incoming/outgoing accuracy by 75%-90%, and saves 53% picking time and 71% moving distance. The solution has been verified by major chain store distributors, delivery fleets, e-commerce warehouses, and convenience stores in Taiwan with great success.

Through imitating the hand skills of veteran craftsmen, the ROBOTSMITH AI software solution combines application software, sensor technology, and optimal working setup to realize cyber-physical integration. The system features programming simulation of robot paths, instant correction in response to visual inspections, abrasion diagnosis with audio sensor and AI technology.

BIOTECHNOLOGY

Biotechnology started to gained government commitment and industrial attention in Taiwan only in early 21st century. During the past 20 years, research institutions and universities have devoted significant efforts into the research and development of biotechnology and generated notable results.

2022 CES Innovation Award winner and World Health Organization-certified chemical-free self-cleaning technology ELECLEAN water restructures water molecules by using nano-catalysts to transform water into reactive oxygen species (ROS). ELECLEAN is expanding its product line from personal hygiene protection to water purification units with a broad spectrum of applications. ROS is injected into water treatment components such as filtration, membrane, and UV to decompose organic pollutants and achieve sterilization and anti-fouling in the water purification system. The in-situ oxidant technology for water treatment with AI predictive maintenance system poses enormous market potential.

Apollo Medical Optics has developed a cellular-level in vivo OCT (optical coherence tomography) imaging system which provides real-time, non-invasive cellular resolution cross-sectional and en face images to improve diagnosis efficiency. The system offers clinicians a solution to reduce the number and frequency of skin biopsies, and better monitor skin conditions.

Targeting Hepatitis B patients, BEL-X is a botanical new drug providing combination treatment. The innovative drug developed by BELX bio-pharmaceutical has been proven to shorten the treatment duration, increase HBe seroconversion rate, and reduce viral rebound after stopping treatment of HBV patients.

Startup team MDRAAC announces its technology in antibody-antibiotics conjugation that combines two antibiotics or drugs and enters the human cells together with bacteria to kill the bacteria which could bypass human immunity mechanism by hiding in cells. This novel technology solves traditional problem in prolonged medical treatment for bacterial infections due to the ineffectiveness of antibiotics.

Cell brand team CHO-C has built up a bioprotein drug production platform with proprietary expression vectors, cGMP host cells, and proprietary culture media. The CHO-C cell expression system is suitable for developing new drugs. It accelerates pre-clinical studies and lowers the development cost for cell line development and protein production services.

These technologies are ushering in the next level of technology excellence for Taiwan. A visit to the Deep Tech Taiwan exhibition at CES 2022 will impress you with the vitality and enthusiasm on innovation on the high-tech island.

For more details, click here.